Adrenalin 24.3.1 (WHQL Recommended)

Nya spelsläpp = nya drivrutiner, info här.

New Feature Highlights

Fixed Issues

Excessive micro stutter may be intermittently experienced after enabling AMD Fluid Motion Frames for select games.

Improvement to intermittent driver timeout or application crash experienced while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2 on AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 series GPUs.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Starcraft II™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Improvements to reduce initial loading times while playing World of Warcraft with DirectX 12 API on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.

Purple corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon™ Boost and Raytracing enabled.

Some characters may appear invisible or have missing textures while playing Cossacks 3.

Flickering lights may be observed while playing Space Engineers in certain indoor environments.

The maximum memory tuning limit may be incorrectly reported on AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 GRE graphics products.

Shader caching may fail for Windows usernames containing accented characters.

FPS performance metric may incorrectly report values while a game is minimized.

GPU Acceleration may be missing/greyed out in Adobe Premiere Pro on some hybrid graphics systems.