Adrenalin 24.3.1 (WHQL Recommended)
New Feature Highlights
New Game Support
Dragon's Dogma 2
Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete Edition
Outpost: Infinity Siege
Expanded HYPR-Tune Support
Dragon's Dogma 2
Diablo® IV
Ghostrunner 2
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Fixed Issues
Excessive micro stutter may be intermittently experienced after enabling AMD Fluid Motion Frames for select games.
Improvement to intermittent driver timeout or application crash experienced while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2 on AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 series GPUs.
Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Starcraft II™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.
Improvements to reduce initial loading times while playing World of Warcraft with DirectX 12 API on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.
Purple corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon™ Boost and Raytracing enabled.
Some characters may appear invisible or have missing textures while playing Cossacks 3.
Flickering lights may be observed while playing Space Engineers in certain indoor environments.
The maximum memory tuning limit may be incorrectly reported on AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 GRE graphics products.
Shader caching may fail for Windows usernames containing accented characters.
FPS performance metric may incorrectly report values while a game is minimized.
GPU Acceleration may be missing/greyed out in Adobe Premiere Pro on some hybrid graphics systems.
Performance drop may be observed while using some DirectML workloads in Topaz AI.
Known Issues
Intermittent driver timeout or application crash may be experienced while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2 on dual monitor setups on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.
Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Lords of the Fallen and entering certain areas on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 24.4.1]
Artifacts may appear in certain mud environments while playing SnowRunner on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800. [Resolution targeted for 24.4.1]
AMD SmartAccess Video may be incorrectly reported as “Available” on some systems with the Parsec Virtual Display Driver installed. [Resolution targeted for 24.5.1]
Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for Q3]
Important Notes
For users who previously installed an AMD Software preview driver, running AMD Cleanup Utility is recommended before installing this driver.
Some per-game graphics profiles may have incorrectly been set to HYPR-RX Eco after a driver upgrade. Users experiencing this issue may use the Factory Reset option to return all profiles to default.