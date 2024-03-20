Spana in alla fyndtips från Amazon Spring Deals!
Adrenalin 24.3.1 (WHQL Recommended)

Nya spelsläpp = nya drivrutiner, info här.

New Feature Highlights

  • New Game Support

    • Dragon's Dogma 2

    • Horizon Forbidden West™ Complete Edition

    • Outpost: Infinity Siege

  • Expanded HYPR-Tune Support

    • Dragon's Dogma 2

    • Diablo® IV

    • Ghostrunner 2

    • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Fixed Issues

  • Excessive micro stutter may be intermittently experienced after enabling AMD Fluid Motion Frames for select games.

  • Improvement to intermittent driver timeout or application crash experienced while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2 on AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 series GPUs.

  • Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Starcraft II™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Improvements to reduce initial loading times while playing World of Warcraft with DirectX 12 API on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.

  • Purple corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon™ Boost and Raytracing enabled.

  • Some characters may appear invisible or have missing textures while playing Cossacks 3.

  • Flickering lights may be observed while playing Space Engineers in certain indoor environments.

  • The maximum memory tuning limit may be incorrectly reported on AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 GRE graphics products.

  • Shader caching may fail for Windows usernames containing accented characters.

  • FPS performance metric may incorrectly report values while a game is minimized.

  • GPU Acceleration may be missing/greyed out in Adobe Premiere Pro on some hybrid graphics systems.

  • Performance drop may be observed while using some DirectML workloads in Topaz AI.

Known Issues

  • Intermittent driver timeout or application crash may be experienced while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2 on dual monitor setups on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

  • Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Lords of the Fallen and entering certain areas on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 24.4.1]

  • Artifacts may appear in certain mud environments while playing SnowRunner on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800. [Resolution targeted for 24.4.1]

  • AMD SmartAccess Video may be incorrectly reported as “Available” on some systems with the Parsec Virtual Display Driver installed. [Resolution targeted for 24.5.1]

  • Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for Q3]

Important Notes

  • For users who previously installed an AMD Software preview driver, running AMD Cleanup Utility is recommended before installing this driver.

  • Some per-game graphics profiles may have incorrectly been set to HYPR-RX Eco after a driver upgrade. Users experiencing this issue may use the Factory Reset option to return all profiles to default.

