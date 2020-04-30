Rollcage - An In Win D-Frame Mini project.

I would like to introduce a project that I have been working on in the background for the past several years. I painted this D-Frame Mini 3 years ago in an Audi specific metallic silver and metallic grey with a clear gloss finish, then had to put it away in storage due to other projects taking priority.

It was not until recently that I had found what I considered the perfect hardware which were a perfect for this unique chassis. Namely the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT X570 with it's unique Mini-DTX form factor and the EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT 240 D5 PWM D-RGB flat reservoir/pump combo.

The perfect storm had arrived, and immediately dug up the chassis from storage and got to work with modding the chassis to fit a 240 radiator into the motherboard panel, and have the FLT240 mounted to that radiator.

The next step was to choose a GPU. I chose the 5700XT TUF from ASUS, and had hoped that an EKWB full cover GPU block would be released so that I could get the GPU under water. Unfortunately the GPU never got a waterblock made for it. I decided to keep the GPU air cooled, so I followed some guides from some well known profiles who had come up with some fixes to increase the thermal performance of the 5700XT TUF.

Mounting the 5700XT TUF in the regular orientation meant that the fans were pressed up against the PSU panel, which meant that the fans were not able to breathe. The only logical step for me was to rotate the GPU so that the fans were facing outwards, which placed the GPU beside the EKWB FLT240 reservoir. A big shout out to fellow Swedish modder Timpelay who first had a rotated GPU design with his D-Frame Mini mod a few years back.

I hardmounted the PCIE riser directly to the PSU panel which holds the GPU partly in place. I then created a custom GPU bracket which mounted to the GPU and hard mounted that bracket also to the PSU panel. The GPU is extremely stable showing no movement when transporting the PC.

I had to then relocate the front I/O panel from the front of the chassis since the radiator now takes up that space. I created a custom bracket and mounted the front I/O just behind the GPU on the PSU panel where the GPU would normally sit.

Cable mounting was very tricky. I wanted the cable management to be as clean as possible. I wanted to cables to flow in straight lines. After a few days of working on solutions I came up with what is shown here. The 24-pin and CPU EPS 8-pin are routed on the backside of the motherboard panel, and the PCIE cables are routed behind the GPU. I created a custom panel that sits under the PSU which holds all of the extra cable in a tidy manner. I was able to hide/stuff any extra cables such as front I/O, fans, RGB etc. in this area as well.

I hope that you enjoy looking at this mod as much as I have enjoyed building it.

Specifications:

In Win D-Frame Mini - Custom painted Metallic Silver/Grey

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

G-Skill Trident Z Royal Silver RGB 3200mhz 16GB

Samsung 970 Pro 512GB M.2

ASUS ROG Thor 1200w

ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT X570

ASUS Radeon RX 5700 XT TUF GAMING OC

EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT 240 D5 PWM D-RGB

EK-CoolStream RAD PE 240

EK Torque STC 12/16 Black

EK Torque 45 and 90 rotary adapters

Cablemod Pro Custom cables.

Sponsors:

AMD Gaming AMD

ASUS Republic of Gamers

G.SKILL

CableMod

EK Water Blocks

Inet