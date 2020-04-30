Rollcage - An In Win D-Frame Mini project.
I would like to introduce a project that I have been working on in the background for the past several years. I painted this D-Frame Mini 3 years ago in an Audi specific metallic silver and metallic grey with a clear gloss finish, then had to put it away in storage due to other projects taking priority.
It was not until recently that I had found what I considered the perfect hardware which were a perfect for this unique chassis. Namely the ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT X570 with it's unique Mini-DTX form factor and the EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT 240 D5 PWM D-RGB flat reservoir/pump combo.
The perfect storm had arrived, and immediately dug up the chassis from storage and got to work with modding the chassis to fit a 240 radiator into the motherboard panel, and have the FLT240 mounted to that radiator.
The next step was to choose a GPU. I chose the 5700XT TUF from ASUS, and had hoped that an EKWB full cover GPU block would be released so that I could get the GPU under water. Unfortunately the GPU never got a waterblock made for it. I decided to keep the GPU air cooled, so I followed some guides from some well known profiles who had come up with some fixes to increase the thermal performance of the 5700XT TUF.
Mounting the 5700XT TUF in the regular orientation meant that the fans were pressed up against the PSU panel, which meant that the fans were not able to breathe. The only logical step for me was to rotate the GPU so that the fans were facing outwards, which placed the GPU beside the EKWB FLT240 reservoir. A big shout out to fellow Swedish modder Timpelay who first had a rotated GPU design with his D-Frame Mini mod a few years back.
I hardmounted the PCIE riser directly to the PSU panel which holds the GPU partly in place. I then created a custom GPU bracket which mounted to the GPU and hard mounted that bracket also to the PSU panel. The GPU is extremely stable showing no movement when transporting the PC.
I had to then relocate the front I/O panel from the front of the chassis since the radiator now takes up that space. I created a custom bracket and mounted the front I/O just behind the GPU on the PSU panel where the GPU would normally sit.
Cable mounting was very tricky. I wanted the cable management to be as clean as possible. I wanted to cables to flow in straight lines. After a few days of working on solutions I came up with what is shown here. The 24-pin and CPU EPS 8-pin are routed on the backside of the motherboard panel, and the PCIE cables are routed behind the GPU. I created a custom panel that sits under the PSU which holds all of the extra cable in a tidy manner. I was able to hide/stuff any extra cables such as front I/O, fans, RGB etc. in this area as well.
I hope that you enjoy looking at this mod as much as I have enjoyed building it.
Specifications:
In Win D-Frame Mini - Custom painted Metallic Silver/Grey
AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
G-Skill Trident Z Royal Silver RGB 3200mhz 16GB
Samsung 970 Pro 512GB M.2
ASUS ROG Thor 1200w
ASUS ROG CROSSHAIR VIII IMPACT X570
ASUS Radeon RX 5700 XT TUF GAMING OC
EK-Quantum Kinetic FLT 240 D5 PWM D-RGB
EK-CoolStream RAD PE 240
EK Torque STC 12/16 Black
EK Torque 45 and 90 rotary adapters
Cablemod Pro Custom cables.
Sponsors:
AMD Gaming AMD
ASUS Republic of Gamers
G.SKILL
CableMod
EK Water Blocks
Inet
Rollcage - An In Win D-Frame Mini project
Rollcage - An In Win D-Frame Mini project.
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
- 14:04Nytt högre standardpris för spel till Playstation 5 och Xbox Series X 183
- 19:58Horizon Zero Dawn släpps i augusti till PC 50
- 10:19Cyberpunk 2077 använder endast DirectX 12 – även på Windows 7 44
- 10:57Microsoft visar omdanad startmeny och justerad fönsterväxlare i Windows 10 61
- 18:23Gameplay från Crysis Remastered hittar ut på webben 14
Övrigt
- 17:23Neonskyltar, 3D-skrivare och kylande chassin kammar hem Kompletts skattjakt 7
- 18:07Brittiska överhuset manar till reglering av lootlådor 31
- 17:05Quiz: Hur bra koll har SweClockers på stora teknikskiften? 43
- 12:20Filmbolagen riktar yrkande mot OVPN 78
- 17:05EU påskyndar planer för rymdfärder i kölvattnet av SpaceX 51
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
- Nekad att reklamera en diskmaskin 42
- Jonsbo V8 är Mini ITX-chassi med frontmonterad jättefläkt 26
- Formel 1-tråden 2323
- OldClockers, vi äldre som fortfarande krämar ur det sista ur datorn och varför vi gör det (yngre får gärna också svara) 214
- Nytt Unifi-system, men har jag missat några nyheter och köper gamla saker? 15
- Köpråd till 16 alt 32gb minne 5
- AMD Ryzen 3000 "Matisse" – samlingstråd 13444
- Tråden för hörlursgalningar! Lurar, förstärkare, dacs, pads osv osv It´s all here! 14400
- Asus och SweClockers livestreamar datorbygge på onsdag 146
Externa nyheter
Senaste nyhetsrubrikerna
Spelnyheter från FZ
- Räkna med Assassins Creed: Valhalla-gameplay den 12 juliidag
- Släck Souls-törsten med Mortal Shell-betan – nu tillgänglig för allaidag
- Jungle Awakens-DLC:t till Minecraft Dungeons är nu släpptigår
- Nybyggarna får vänta – The Settlers försenas igenigår
- Trailer visar alla nyheter i Horizon Zero Dawn till PCigår