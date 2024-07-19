7000D Airflow - Zero RGB - 2024 Update

A work in progress.
Case: Corsair 7000D Airflow
PSU: Corsair AX1600i
CPU: i9-14900KS (direct-die delid)
CPU Cooler: EK-Quantum Velocity² Direct Die D-RGB - 1700 Nickel + Acetal (Removed RGB parts)
RAM: G.Skill 8000MHz CL40 2x24GB
RAM Cooler: Bartx Custom Copper 2DIMM DDR5 Waterblocks + Bartx Copper/Acetal BX2 Black
MOBO: Asus ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX Encore [BIOS 1402] (Aura Stealth mode)
GPU: Asus ROG STRIX GeForce RTX 4090 24GB Gaming OC
GPU Cooler: EK-Quantum Vector² Strix/TUF RTX 4090 D-RGB ABP Set - Nickel + Acetal (Removed RGB parts)
SSD: 1x Samsung 990 Pro 4TB, 2x Samsung 980 Pro 2TB
Fans: 7x Corsair ML140 PRO, 8x Corsair ML120 PRO
+ Black Sleeves
ALL RGB turned off!
---
Monitor: LG C3 48" 120Hz OLED G-Sync
Mouse: Asus ROG Chakram Wireless
Keyboard: Asus ROG Strix Scope TKL Deluxe
Headset: SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless