Z390 Gene, matx chassis, much more
Hello guys.
I have a few things to sell off to make room for new projects.
Raijintek PAEAN M mATX black bids from 400kr
Unused. Box and accessories included. Digital receipt from Caseking.de
https://www.caseking.de/RAIJINTEK-PAEAN-Benchtable-Showcase-s...
EK-Quantum Reflection Fractal ATX D5 PWM D-RGB - Plexi bids from 1000kr
Unused. For a project that never got off the ground. Box and all accessories included. Receipt from Inet.se
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5323101/ek-quantum-reflection-fra...
ASUS ROG Maximus XI Gene mATX bids from 700kr
Great condition. Box and all accessories included.
https://www.inet.se/produkt/x117537/asus-rog-maximus-xi-gene-...
be quiet! Straight Power 850w PSU bids from 700kr
Like new. Box and accessories. No receipt.
https://www.inet.se/produkt/5322864/be-quiet-straight-power-1...
Corsair K70 Cherry Red bids from 200kr
Fair condition, works great. Changed to a TKL wireless keyboard from Logitech. Box and all accessories included. I tried cleaning it to the best of my ability.
https://www.corsair.com/eu/en/Categories/Products/Gaming-Keyb...
Steelseries Rival optical mouse bids from 50kr
Fair condition. No box or accessories. Mouse only.