AMD skruvar inte ned sina prognoser för nästa generations konsoler

"You are lowering, at this point, your outcome by about 250 million. Maybe a little bit more. [...] You focused a lot on the notebook business, is that the primary part of your business where you are lowering numbers or is it a little bit more broad based across GPU:s and games consoles as well?"

- Goldman Sachs

"Yeah I would say from a full year stand point the biggest variable is the PC business. So that's notebooks and desktops."

- AMD