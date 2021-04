At the end of three weeks of testing and coding, I had found a direct add to cart method that not only bypassed any anti-bot measures, but also exposed stock levels for the desired product. It was possible to run a script that used this vector from 10:20 AM to 11 AM on Thursdays without any pushback from any anti-bot measures. The moment the item was in stock, it could be added to cart. – användaren originofspices på Reddit