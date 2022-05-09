Det är dags att säga farväl till den anrika musikspelaren Ipod. Musikspelaren lanserades initialt i oktober 2001 och har sedan dess släppts i flera olika former, som bland annat Ipod, Ipod Nano, Ipod Shuffle och nu senast Ipod Touch. Apple har meddelat att företaget helt slutar producera nuvarande Ipod Touch och nya tillskott i serien inte ska utvecklas vidare.
I ett pressmeddelande berättar Apple att anledningen bakom beslutet kort och gott handlar om att musiklyssnande och annan mediekonsumtion integrerats i Apples andra produktkategorier – någon dedikerad musikspelare behövs helt enkelt inte längre.
Music has always been part of our core at Apple, and bringing it to hundreds of millions of users in the way iPod did impacted more than just the music industry — it also redefined how music is discovered, listened to, and shared. Today, the spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. And Apple Music delivers industry-leading sound quality with support for spatial audio — there’s no better way to enjoy, discover, and experience music. – Greg Joswiak, Apple
Trots att tillverkningen av Ipod Touch läggs ner är det fortsatt möjligt att beställa musikspelaren via Apples hemsida samt via elektronikbutiker. När lagret är slut kommer det dock inte fyllas på med fler.