The new mega lab will be focused on areas such as immersion cooling, water usage effectiveness and heat recapture and reuse. Construction on the lab will begin this year at the Jones Farm campus in Hillsboro, Oregon, with opening expected in late 2023. Additionally, the lab will qualify, test and enable Intel’s portfolio of data center products including Intel® Xeon®, Intel® Optane™, network interfaces and switch gear, Intel® Agilex™ FPGAs, Xe architecture, Habana accelerators and future products under development. – Intel