Machine Learning (ML) is not a prerequisite to achieving good quality image upscaling. Often, ML-based real-time temporal upscalers use the model learned solely to decide how to combine previous history samples to generate the upscaled image: there is typically no actual generation of new features from recognizing shapes or objects in the scene. AMD engineers leveraged their world-class expertise to research, develop and optimize a set of advanced hand-coded algorithms that map such relationships from the source and its historical data to upscaled resolution.