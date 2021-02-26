Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

Ergodox EZ (Cherry Red S) m. custom cables

1
Intressekoll för ett Ergodox EZ i nyskick. Kommer skickat i originalkartong.

Delat, ergonomiskt och justerbart mekaniskt tangentbord med Cherry Red Silent swithes. Skickar även med custom cables från ClarkKable, (värde ca €80).

Skickar med en bild på nuvarande layouten. Superenkelt att ändra och jag kan givetvis hjälpa till med startup.

Fantastisk kvalité överlag.

De som söker efter detta vet troligen redan vad det är för tangentbord, men för ytterligare information så klistrar jag ändå in lite produkttext här nedan.
_______________________________
Produkttext:

The world's most powerful ergonomic keyboard
lets you customize anything, even your keyswitches.

The keyboard is made up of two separate halves, which you can position independently.

We developed a custom Tilt/Tent kit composed of six legs that allow you to adjust the angle of the keyboard until it's perfect.

You can move the keys around. Don't like where the Space key is? No problem! Turn another key into Space, or change the letters around for an alternative layout.

Our open-source firmware lets you customize the keyboard itself. Learn more about our firmware

You can make even better use of easy-to-reach keys with dual-function keys, an advanced ErgoDox EZ feature that allows you to use a key as both a letter (say, z) and a modifier (Ctrl, Alt, or anything else).

The ErgoDox EZ is made to last, with uncompromising build quality, a housing that's reinforced with metal where it meets the tilt/tent kit, and a generous two-year warranty. This is a keyboard you're going to be using for years to come.

Så coolt. Definitivt något att spara ihop till i framtiden!

När är detta köpt?

Skrivet av ox:

När är detta köpt?

Det köptes i februari 2019 från Tradera. Oöppnat.

