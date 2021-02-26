Ergodox EZ (Cherry Red S) m. custom cables

The world's most powerful ergonomic keyboard

lets you customize anything, even your keyswitches.

The keyboard is made up of two separate halves, which you can position independently.

We developed a custom Tilt/Tent kit composed of six legs that allow you to adjust the angle of the keyboard until it's perfect.

You can move the keys around. Don't like where the Space key is? No problem! Turn another key into Space, or change the letters around for an alternative layout.

Our open-source firmware lets you customize the keyboard itself. Learn more about our firmware

You can make even better use of easy-to-reach keys with dual-function keys, an advanced ErgoDox EZ feature that allows you to use a key as both a letter (say, z) and a modifier (Ctrl, Alt, or anything else).

The ErgoDox EZ is made to last, with uncompromising build quality, a housing that's reinforced with metal where it meets the tilt/tent kit, and a generous two-year warranty. This is a keyboard you're going to be using for years to come.