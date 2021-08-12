Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Köpråd Tråd

Köpråd på stationär dator till blivande 10-åring

Köpråd på stationär dator till blivande 10-åring

Grabben önskar sig en stationär dator till sin födelsedag inom kort. En "gaming dator" ska det vara givetvis. Dock spelar han mest Roblox och dylikt så prestandakraven är rätt låga.
Jag funderar lite vad jag ska hitta på. Tänkte ev bygga ihop nått för en billig peng (funderar på att strunta i grafikkort och köra med integrerat faktiskt då jag är ganska övertygad om att det duger utmärkt tills vidare).
Eller möjligen köpa nått färdigt (mest för att slippa skruva o.s.v.).
Nån som har några bra tips? Budget runt 5000:-.
Jag föredrar att handla på ställen såsom Inet och Webhallen.

Ett 5600G är definitivt galet prisvärt just nu, men blir kanske tajt att få hela bygget att passa in i 5000kr?

