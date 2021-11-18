How much do you charge to go fix computer or WiFi for someone

stolle99
Medlem ♥
●
If it's not broken, don't fix it.
Hi all,
Does anyone here do house visits and if yes, how much do you charge for it?
I am system admin and bought something of a guy from Blocket, and he asked me if I can come fix his WiFi issue (configure new router, check settings, etc.). So, what is the usual amount of money you would ask per hour for this or similar tasks?
Regards,
Igor
