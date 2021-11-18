Forum Mjukvara Microsoft Windows Tråd

How much do you charge to go fix computer or WiFi for someone

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

How much do you charge to go fix computer or WiFi for someone

Hi all,

Does anyone here do house visits and if yes, how much do you charge for it?

I am system admin and bought something of a guy from Blocket, and he asked me if I can come fix his WiFi issue (configure new router, check settings, etc.). So, what is the usual amount of money you would ask per hour for this or similar tasks?

Regards,
Igor

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara