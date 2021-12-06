Active speakers for PC gaming (Budget 1000-2000 SEK)

Hej,

I'm looking to buy active speakers which will be mainly used during gaming & sometimes casual music. My current setup is AKG712K pro powered by FiiOK5 Pro. Speakers will be used 40-%50% of the times.

Looking for something which has Bluetooth and maybe connect with Alexa as well (optional).

Currently looking at the below options -

1. Edifier 1280DBs

2. Edifier 1700BTs

3. Logitech Z906

Getting tempted with the Edifier 1280DBs, though I might need a SUB down the line as the bass is not so great with speakers in this budget.

Thanks.