Höga temperaturer i load - defekt kylare? (i7 9700k)

Hej på er!

Jag har en Intel Core i7 9700k med en NZXT Kraken M22 på toppen av den. Det verkar nu som att den möjligtvis fuckat upp då processorn genererar otroligt hög värme i load.

Såg på NZXT:s där det stod följande: "If there is an RPM, there could be a blockage in the cooler caused by an air bubble. Remove the entire cooler from the system, and shake it vigorously for about a minute to work out those bubbles. If this does not improve the issue this could be a problem with the power to the pump or a defective pump. To verify this, first, move the 3 pin connector from the pump to a different port on your motherboard with the PC shutdown. If your temperatures improve, this would indicate the port on your motherboard is defective. If the problem does subside, your pump is defective."

Är det värt att testa? Eller är det en ny som gäller? Alternativt testa med ny kylpasta?

Hela datorn köptes in på webbhallen 2019-07-02 och specifikt kylaren har 3 års garanti.

Tacksam för tips.