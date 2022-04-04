Forum Datorkomponenter Lagring Tråd

S.M.A.R.T test - Avbryts i förtid

S.M.A.R.T test - Avbryts i förtid

Halloj,

Försökte mig på ett långt SMART test av HDD genom Truenas.
Det är 2 diskar i mirror, ena disken går igenom perfekt.

Den andra disken avbryter testet efter 10-20 minuter. (borde ta 4-5 timmar att genomföra)
Öpnnar jag logger står det "SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED"

Men samtidigt framkommer det att 90% remaining av testet.
jag får Raw_Read_Error_Rate på 20, vad det innebär vet jag inte. Men value och worst skiljer knappt.

I övrigt har jag inte märkt att disken fungerar dåligt, är det dags att kassera den eller är detta inget att bry sig om?

=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family:     Western Digital Red
Device Model:     WDC WD30EFRX-68EUZN0
Serial Number:    WD-WCC4N4TH6ZXF
LU WWN Device Id: 5 0014ee 2b83fc71d
Firmware Version: 82.00A82
User Capacity:    3,000,592,982,016 bytes [3.00 TB]
Sector Sizes:     512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate:    5400 rpm
Device is:        In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is:   ACS-2 (minor revision not indicated)
SATA Version is:  SATA 3.0, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is:    Mon Apr  4 17:04:16 2022 CEST
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled

=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED

General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status:  (0x00) Offline data collection activity
                                        was never started.
                                        Auto Offline Data Collection: Disabled.
Self-test execution status:      ( 121) The previous self-test completed having
                                        the read element of the test failed.
Total time to complete Offline 
data collection:                (39060) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities:                    (0x7b) SMART execute Offline immediate.
                                        Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
                                        Suspend Offline collection upon new
                                        command.
                                        Offline surface scan supported.
                                        Self-test supported.
                                        Conveyance Self-test supported.
                                        Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities:            (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
                                        power-saving mode.
                                        Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability:        (0x01) Error logging supported.
                                        General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine 
recommended polling time:        (   2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time:        ( 392) minutes.
Conveyance self-test routine
recommended polling time:        (   5) minutes.
SCT capabilities:              (0x703d) SCT Status supported.
                                        SCT Error Recovery Control supported.
                                        SCT Feature Control supported.
                                        SCT Data Table supported.

SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME          FLAG     VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE      UPDATED  WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
  1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate     0x002f   200   199   051    Pre-fail  Always       -       20
  3 Spin_Up_Time            0x0027   179   178   021    Pre-fail  Always       -       6016
  4 Start_Stop_Count        0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       52
  5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct   0x0033   200   200   140    Pre-fail  Always       -       0
  7 Seek_Error_Rate         0x002e   200   200   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
  9 Power_On_Hours          0x0032   071   071   000    Old_age   Always       -       21476
 10 Spin_Retry_Count        0x0032   100   253   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
 11 Calibration_Retry_Count 0x0032   100   253   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
 12 Power_Cycle_Count       0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       52
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032   200   200   000    Old_age   Always       -       48
193 Load_Cycle_Count        0x0032   149   149   000    Old_age   Always       -       154814
194 Temperature_Celsius     0x0022   116   115   000    Old_age   Always       -       34
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032   200   200   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
197 Current_Pending_Sector  0x0032   200   200   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable   0x0030   100   253   000    Old_age   Offline      -       0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count    0x0032   200   200   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
200 Multi_Zone_Error_Rate   0x0008   200   200   000    Old_age   Offline      -       2

SMART Error Log Version: 1
No Errors Logged

SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
Num  Test_Description    Status                  Remaining  LifeTime(hours)  LBA_of_first_error
# 1  Extended offline    Completed: read failure       90%     21476         281930288
# 2  Conveyance offline  Completed: read failure       90%     21474         284286944
# 3  Short offline       Completed: read failure       10%     21474         287070240
# 4  Short offline       Completed: read failure       10%     21474         287070240
# 5  Extended offline    Completed: read failure       90%     21452         281930288

SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1
 SPAN  MIN_LBA  MAX_LBA  CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
    1        0        0  Not_testing
    2        0        0  Not_testing
    3        0        0  Not_testing
    4        0        0  Not_testing
    5        0        0  Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
  After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.
Står ju i klartext att du haft läsfel under testet..

Innan den slängs så hade jag testat att skriva nollor över disken och sen göra testet igen.
Kolla antalet dåliga sektorer före och efter.

"Completed: read failure" låter ju inte jättelovande, dessutom med olika adresser angivna i LBA_of_first_error

Någonting är nog skumt. Du skulle t.ex. kunna köra tillverkarens testverktyg om du vill försöka luska mer i det.

Annars kanske en ZFS scrub skulle kunna tänkas säga någonting...?

Skrivet av evil penguin:

"Completed: read failure" låter ju inte jättelovande, dessutom med olika adresser angivna i LBA_of_first_error

Någonting är nog skumt. Du skulle t.ex. kunna köra tillverkarens testverktyg om du vill försöka luska mer i det.

Annars kanske en ZFS scrub skulle kunna tänkas säga någonting...?

Först ska man nog se till att backupen är fräsch, så inte andra disken ger sig under tiden också.

Jag hade nog testat att svepa disken helt med DD och fylla med zero och se vad som händer.

Först zero fill sen läsa av den med DD och skicka alla data till null.

Så får man en känsla över vad disken pysslar med sen kanske.

För en som gör detta för första gången, är det Badblocks man kollar fåliga sektorer med? Har prövat badblocks i TrueNAS shell och fick följande;

/dev/sdb is apparently in use by the system; it's not safe to run badblocks!
