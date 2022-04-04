- Plats
S.M.A.R.T test - Avbryts i förtid
Halloj,
Försökte mig på ett långt SMART test av HDD genom Truenas.
Det är 2 diskar i mirror, ena disken går igenom perfekt.
Den andra disken avbryter testet efter 10-20 minuter. (borde ta 4-5 timmar att genomföra)
Öpnnar jag logger står det "SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED"
Men samtidigt framkommer det att 90% remaining av testet.
jag får Raw_Read_Error_Rate på 20, vad det innebär vet jag inte. Men value och worst skiljer knappt.
I övrigt har jag inte märkt att disken fungerar dåligt, är det dags att kassera den eller är detta inget att bry sig om?
=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family: Western Digital Red
Device Model: WDC WD30EFRX-68EUZN0
Serial Number: WD-WCC4N4TH6ZXF
LU WWN Device Id: 5 0014ee 2b83fc71d
Firmware Version: 82.00A82
User Capacity: 3,000,592,982,016 bytes [3.00 TB]
Sector Sizes: 512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate: 5400 rpm
Device is: In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is: ACS-2 (minor revision not indicated)
SATA Version is: SATA 3.0, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is: Mon Apr 4 17:04:16 2022 CEST
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled
=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status: (0x00) Offline data collection activity
was never started.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Disabled.
Self-test execution status: ( 121) The previous self-test completed having
the read element of the test failed.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: (39060) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x7b) SMART execute Offline immediate.
Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 392) minutes.
Conveyance self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 5) minutes.
SCT capabilities: (0x703d) SCT Status supported.
SCT Error Recovery Control supported.
SCT Feature Control supported.
SCT Data Table supported.
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 16
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x002f 200 199 051 Pre-fail Always - 20
3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0027 179 178 021 Pre-fail Always - 6016
4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 52
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 200 200 140 Pre-fail Always - 0
7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x002e 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 071 071 000 Old_age Always - 21476
10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0032 100 253 000 Old_age Always - 0
11 Calibration_Retry_Count 0x0032 100 253 000 Old_age Always - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 52
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 48
193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 149 149 000 Old_age Always - 154814
194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 116 115 000 Old_age Always - 34
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0030 100 253 000 Old_age Offline - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x0032 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
200 Multi_Zone_Error_Rate 0x0008 200 200 000 Old_age Offline - 2
SMART Error Log Version: 1
No Errors Logged
SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
Num Test_Description Status Remaining LifeTime(hours) LBA_of_first_error
# 1 Extended offline Completed: read failure 90% 21476 281930288
# 2 Conveyance offline Completed: read failure 90% 21474 284286944
# 3 Short offline Completed: read failure 10% 21474 287070240
# 4 Short offline Completed: read failure 10% 21474 287070240
# 5 Extended offline Completed: read failure 90% 21452 281930288
SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1
SPAN MIN_LBA MAX_LBA CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
1 0 0 Not_testing
2 0 0 Not_testing
3 0 0 Not_testing
4 0 0 Not_testing
5 0 0 Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.