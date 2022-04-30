Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

överblivna ssd diskar

överblivna ssd diskar

Rensade elektroniklådan och hittade 3 diskar som förmodligen göt bättre nytta hos någon annan.

Hade föredragit att sälja samtliga diskar till en köpare.
Köparen betalar fraktkostnaden.

Väljer att sälja till vem jag vill, om jag vill och när jag vill.

Bud!

Läs hela annonsen här

Tjena!

Såg att du gärna säljer alla samtidigt men har endast behov utav en tyvärr så....

Öppnar med bud på 50kr plus frakt för Samsung 850 evo 250gig disken

Mvh John

200kr + frakt för alla. Den sista MZ7LN512HCP har ju över 900TBW. Så den är nog sopslut.

250 för alla
+ frakt

