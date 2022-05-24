Adrenalin 22.5.2 Optional

Den ökända "May preview" som 22.5.2 Optional finns här.

Highlights

Up to 6% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Death Stranding™ @ 1440p Very High settings and up to 6% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Watch Dogs™: Legion, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.2 on the Radeon RX 6650 XT, versus AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1RS-473

Up to 12% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Death Stranding™ @ 1440p Very High settings and up to 24% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Watch Dogs™: Legion, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Editiosn 22.5.2 on the Radeon RX 6750 XT, versus AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1RS-472

Up to 10% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Death Stranding™ @ 1440p Very High settings and up to 13% increase in performance with new SAM optimizations in Watch Dogs™: Legion, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.2 on the Radeon RX 6950 XT, versus AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.1RS-471

Up to 8% increase in performance in DirectX® 11-based games, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 22.5.2 on the Radeon RX 6950 XT, versus the previous software driver version 22.5.1 RS-470

A unique software powered by cutting-edge, eye tracking technology built in partnership with the team at Eyeware – monitors your eye movement and reveals only the spot on the screen you are looking at while dimming the rest, keeping prying eyes away from your screen and your information safer. To learn more, check out our blog post HERE .

New “Sharpen Effect” slider that allows you to fine-tune the sharpness effect of RSR to your own desired settings.

Additional support – RSR is now compatible with AMD Ryzen™ 6000 series processors with integrated graphics.

Additional Vulkan® extensions. Click here for more information.

Known Issues

Performance drop may be experienced while playing Fortnite™ with Multithreaded Rendering and DirectX® 11 API on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Stuttering may be experienced while playing Call of Duty®: Warzone™ on the Caldera map with some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

Higher than expected CPU usage when Instant Replay is enabled on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon® RX 6900 XT Graphics.

GPU utilization may be stuck at 100% in Radeon performance metrics after closing games on some AMD Graphics Products such as Radeon™ 570.

Display may flicker black during video playback plus gameplay on some AMD Graphics Products such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Using Radeon™ Super Resolution on 2560x1600 resolution displays may produce a system hang. A temporary workaround is to set the display Scaling Mode to Full Panel.

Enhanced Sync may cause a black screen to occur when enabled on some games and system configurations. Any users who may be experiencing issues with Enhanced Sync enabled should disable it as a temporary workaround.