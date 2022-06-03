Nya erbjudanden i Webhallen Gamers Unite
Byta från Windows till linux, pc tips?

Medlem

Byta från Windows till linux, pc tips?

Hallå!

Har bestämt mig att byta från Windows till Linux. Jag är sugen på att i samma veva köpa en ny laptop, därav ville jag se vad ni har för tips till en nybörjare.

Jag tänkte främst sikta på kali linux versionen, gillar dock även lättare programmering så vill helst inte ha något som låter som ett flygplan på nätterna.

Tacksam för tips 😁

Edit: antar att en price range kan vara bra? 15-20k Max!

Medlem

Jag skulle säga att skärm och tangentbord är viktigast, Dell och Lenovo brukar ju göra bra ifrån sig tycker och artikelförfattaren i denna;
https://linuxhint.com/best_linux_laptops_programming/

Så för den pengen som jag antar är ink moms blir det exempelvis;
https://www.dell.com/sv-se/shop/cty/pdp/spd/xps-13-9320-lapto...
1260P proppen
16GB Ram
500GB SSD
Enklaste skärmen
Totalpris ink moms och frakt 17.217,50 kr beställningskod cn93323cc

Medlem

Kali linux är inte en distribution för vardagligt användande.

"As the distribution’s developers, you might expect us to recommend that everyone should be using Kali Linux. The fact of the matter is, however, that Kali is a Linux distribution specifically geared towards professional penetration testers and security specialists, and given its unique nature, it is NOT a recommended distribution if you’re unfamiliar with Linux or are looking for a general-purpose Linux desktop distribution for development, web design, gaming, etc.

Even for experienced Linux users, Kali can pose some challenges. Although Kali is an open source project, it’s not a wide-open source project, for reasons of security. The development team is small and trusted, packages in the repositories are signed both by the individual committer and the team, and - importantly - the set of upstream repositories from which updates and new packages are drawn is very small. Adding repositories to your software sources which have not been tested by the Kali Linux development team is a good way to cause problems on your system.

While Kali Linux is architected to be highly customizable, do not expect to be able to add random unrelated packages and repositories that are “out of band” of the regular Kali software sources and have it Just Work. In particular, there is absolutely no support whatsoever for the apt-add-repository command, LaunchPad, or PPAs. Trying to install Steam on your Kali Linux desktop is an experiment that will not end well. Even getting a package as mainstream as NodeJS onto a Kali Linux installation can take a little extra effort and tinkering.

If you are unfamiliar with Linux generally, if you do not have at least a basic level of competence in administering a system, if you are looking for a Linux distribution to use as a learning tool to get to know your way around Linux, or if you want a distro that you can use as a general purpose desktop installation, Kali Linux is probably not what you are looking for.

In addition, misuse of security and penetration testing tools within a network, particularly without specific authorization, may cause irreparable damage and result in significant consequences, personal and/or legal. “Not understanding what you were doing” is not going to work as an excuse.

However, if you’re a professional penetration tester or are studying penetration testing with a goal of becoming a certified professional, there’s no better toolkit - at any price - than Kali Linux."

