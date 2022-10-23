FormD T1 v1.1

Nizr
Medlem ♥
●
Mina projekt: Airvolv | W2AX (Cootek W2)
Social: Facebook | Instagram
Björn showed us what kind of level one can achieve with a keen eye for detail and a sense for style. - SM i PC moddning 2015
Fantastiska FormD T1 säljes i kanonskick, finfint mitx chassi utan repor eller skavanker utvändigt. Något litet tecken på att de används kan man se invändigt.
Kommer med pcie-riser (3.0).
Köp nu: 1500kr.
Hämtas i Nyköping eller skickas.
