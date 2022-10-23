Forum Övrigt Nyhetskommentarer Annonskommentarer Tråd

FormD T1 v1.1

Fantastiska FormD T1 säljes i kanonskick, finfint mitx chassi utan repor eller skavanker utvändigt. Något litet tecken på att de används kan man se invändigt.

Kommer med pcie-riser (3.0).

Köp nu: 1500kr.

Hämtas i Nyköping eller skickas.

Läs hela annonsen här

