NVIDIA GeForce 528.02 WHQL

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best day-0 gaming experience for the latest new games supporting NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology including Conqueror’s Blade and Dakar Desert Rally.

Gaming Technology

Introduces support for the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Fixed Issues in Version 528.02 WHQL

- Portal RTX hang during resolution/mode change and GFE recording

- [DirectX 12] Shadowplay recordings may appear over exposed when Use HDR is enabled from the Windows display settings.

- AVS4You monochrome video preview

- Players report black/grey screens in Outer Wilds with 522.25 driver

- Lumion Pro 12.3 - Heavy corruption observed on app window

- Fixed brightness issue on some Notebooks [3765244]

Open Issues in Version 528.02 WHQL

- Toggling HDR on and off in-game causes game stability issues when non-native resolution is used.

- Monitor may briefly flicker on waking from display sleep if DSR/DLDSR is enabled.

- [Halo Wars 2] In-game foliage is larger than normal and displays constant flickering

- [Steam version] Forza Horizon 4 may freeze after 15-30 minutes of gameplay

- [GeForce RTX 4090] Watch Dogs 2 may display flickering when staring at the sky

Download: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/528.02/528.02-desktop-...

PDF: https://us.download.nvidia.com/Windows/528.02/528.02-win11-wi...