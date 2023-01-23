Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen Intel Tråd

Test BIOS for Maximus Z790 0098 Apex / Strix Z790-I Gaming

1
Keeper of The Nvidia Drivers

Test BIOS for Maximus Z790 0098 Apex / Strix Z790-I Gaming

Test BIOS for Maximus Z790 Apex 0098

BIOS Ver. 0098

Fix minor bug

Improve overclocking compatibility

Download: https://www.dropbox.com/s/kqlr9guwxo55l43/ROG-MAXIMUS-Z790-AP...

Test BIOS For Strix Z790-I Gaming 0098

BIOS Ver. 0098

Fix minor bug

Improve overclocking compatibility

Download: https://www.dropbox.com/s/e6b90ygdn68uywv/ROG-STRIX-Z790-I-GA...

