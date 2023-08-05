Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Felaktig pin från PSU till GPU?!

Felaktig pin från PSU till GPU?!

Hejsan hoppsan!

Har ett litet bekymmer när jag ska bygga ihop burken.
Bekymret är strömförsörjningen till GPUn.
Har ett GPU: EVGA GF RTX 3070 FTW3 Ultra.
Och ett PSU: EVGA 850 GQ

Jag får inte till det, på GPU ska det vara 2x8pin som har exakt samma pin utseende som på PSU. Men mina 6+2 stämmer inte överens med GPU 8pin

Vad gör jag nu?

Tacksam för hjälp
EE

Tycker det ser ut att stämma och det ska stämma, men bilderna är lite pixliga. Finns ingen annan standard. Ibland kan de vara hårda att få i dock.

Det enda jag ser som inte stämmer är att en båda pinnarna på 2-pin-delen är avrundade. Jag vet inte orsaken, men det är normalt att någon pinne ämnad för ett fyrkantigt hål ändå är avrundad när det gäller både PCIe och ATX. Men rund pinne passar ju i fyrkantigt hål.

Skrivet av JeagerMeisterSWE:

Tycker det ser ut att stämma och det ska stämma, men bilderna är lite pixliga. Finns ingen annan standard. Ibland kan de vara hårda att få i dock.

Det stämmer inte, mittersta bilden är min 8 pin och den stämmer ju både till PSU och GPU. Översta bilden är mina 6+2 och då stämmer inte pinnen längs ner till vänster (sett framifrån).
Jag förstår ingenting

Skrivet av perost:

Det enda jag ser som inte stämmer är att en båda pinnarna på 2-pin-delen är avrundade. Jag vet inte orsaken, men det är normalt att någon pinne ämnad för ett fyrkantigt hål ändå är avrundad när det gäller både PCIe och ATX. Men rund pinne passar ju i fyrkantigt hål.

Ja precis! Det är den 2-pin-delen som inte passar, men du menar att det inte ska vara något problem? För jag vet annars inte hur jag ska lösa detta

Skrivet av Echo Echo:

Det stämmer inte, mittersta bilden är min 8 pin och den stämmer ju både till PSU och GPU. Översta bilden är mina 6+2 och då stämmer inte pinnen längs ner till vänster (sett framifrån).
Jag förstår ingenting

Jajo, men en ”rundad” passar i en kantig. Du kan kolla på ett schema över stiften men det ska inte vara något problem. Tänk på att den vi kallar 8-pin egentligen är 4+4 om du letar scheman.

Skrivet av JeagerMeisterSWE:

Jajo, men en ”rundad” passar i en kantig. Du kan kolla på ett schema över stiften men det ska inte vara något problem. Tänk på att den vi kallar 8-pin egentligen är 4+4 om du letar scheman.

Okej! Då kör jag på detta och kör en avrundad där det egentligen ska vara en kantig. Vette tusan hur jag ska komma runt det annars.
Tack så mycket JeagerMeister och Perost !!

Skrivet av Echo Echo:

Okej! Då kör jag på detta och kör en avrundad där det egentligen ska vara en kantig. Vette tusan hur jag ska komma runt det annars.
Tack så mycket JeagerMeister och Perost !!

Inga problem, 4+4 och 6+2 innehåller bara 12 volt. Konstigt är det dock. Men det kan vara för att skapa mer flexibilitet med nätaggregatet för att stödja fler cpu:er.

