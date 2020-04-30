Fr0st Byte

Parts:

i9 9900KS @ 5.2Ghz (Blew up my delidded 9900k)

Galax RTX2080Ti HoF Lab Edition @ 2145Mhz Core / 8000Mhz Mem

32GB's Gskill Trident RGB @ 4133Mhz Cl17-17-17-38 Stable.

Auros Z390 Master, F11c Bios modded with old micro codes (Taking back performance xD )

Corsair HX1200i PSU

512GB Samung 970 Evo Pro NvME SSD - Boot

1TB Hikvision E2000 NvME - Games

Lian Li O11-Dynamic XL

Cooling:

3x 45mm XT OCool Radiators (Bot and side are Push/Pull, top is push only).

16x ARCTIC P12 pwm Fans

9x Phanteks Halos LUX RGB Frames

D5 Pump PWM

EWKB Velocity aRGB CPU Waterblock

Bitspower Lab Edition aRGBGPU Waterblock

EKWB X3 250 Reservoir with multi-top.

A f-ton of fittings.

14mm PETG Tubing, 13mm soft in the back.

Barrow in line Temp Sensor

G1/4 Temp Sensors

Barrow Flow Indicator

Misc:

5" 1080p LCD for system monitoring

Corsair commander pro modified for my waterblocks and fans.

2x Deepcool 10x Fan Controllers

Bykski aRGB splitter PCB

Some DIY cables for the RGB and some other stuff.

Phanteks Vertical GPU Mount.

Antek PSU Cable Extentions