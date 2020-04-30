Översikt Datorer

Fr0st Byte

4.4
10 röster
Skapat
igår 21:09
Senast ändrat
igår 21:08
Visningar
177

Parts:
i9 9900KS @ 5.2Ghz (Blew up my delidded 9900k)
Galax RTX2080Ti HoF Lab Edition @ 2145Mhz Core / 8000Mhz Mem
32GB's Gskill Trident RGB @ 4133Mhz Cl17-17-17-38 Stable.
Auros Z390 Master, F11c Bios modded with old micro codes (Taking back performance xD )
Corsair HX1200i PSU
512GB Samung 970 Evo Pro NvME SSD - Boot
1TB Hikvision E2000 NvME - Games
Lian Li O11-Dynamic XL

Cooling:
3x 45mm XT OCool Radiators (Bot and side are Push/Pull, top is push only).
16x ARCTIC P12 pwm Fans
9x Phanteks Halos LUX RGB Frames
D5 Pump PWM
EWKB Velocity aRGB CPU Waterblock
Bitspower Lab Edition aRGBGPU Waterblock
EKWB X3 250 Reservoir with multi-top.
A f-ton of fittings.
14mm PETG Tubing, 13mm soft in the back.
Barrow in line Temp Sensor
G1/4 Temp Sensors
Barrow Flow Indicator

Misc:
5" 1080p LCD for system monitoring
Corsair commander pro modified for my waterblocks and fans.
2x Deepcool 10x Fan Controllers
Bykski aRGB splitter PCB
Some DIY cables for the RGB and some other stuff.
Phanteks Vertical GPU Mount.
Antek PSU Cable Extentions

