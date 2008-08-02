Gaming Computer, Mac Pro, Computer packages , Retro computer components

Leaving Sweden in a few weeks so a lot of things need to be sold.

Everything is tested and worked unless stated.

The computer is collection only , the rest can be sent. But i prefer to send to those who buy more or as a lot.

Samsung 27 Inch monitor collection only , 100kr Works but has a small black spot at the top of the screen , it's barely noticeable. Was going to throw it away but it could be of use to someone.

Basic Gaming Computer

Works fine , still a powerfull enough computer for 1080p gaming can run most games at low -high settings depending on the game but is more suited to esports.

MSI B85

Core i7 4770

Hyper212 with white LED fan (Fan is a little loose but works fine)

16gb DDR3 1600mhz

Gigabyte GTX 1050 with Arctic Heatsink

Corsair HX520 Modular

Cooler master Case with LED fans , not sure which particular one

500gb HDD , 128gb SSD

Can install either Windows 10 or Windows 11 with activation. Missing i/0 playte on the rear

1000kr Bid (Can also include a Corsair K50 RGB keyboard and Deltaco RGB mouse for 150kr extra.

Mac Pro

https://everymac.com/systems/apple/mac_pro/specs/mac-pro-eigh...

Works fine comes with HD5770 and Bios modded R9 280 , i think the RAM is 16gb , it has been cleaned and upgraded

2008 model Xeon E5462 x2 1600mhz FSB , also includes extra 8 pin power cables for newer GPUs

300kr Bid Collection only

Computer packages

Lot 1 1150

ASUS B85M-G - Socket LGA 1150 - Core i5 4460 - 16GB RAM - Bid 400kr

MSI Z97 PC Mate - i7 4790 - 16gb RAM - Bid 500kr

All for 1200 Kr

Lot 2 1155

ASUS P8Z68-V Pro - i5 3470 - 16GB - 300kr bid

ASUS P8Z77-V Deluxe - i7 3770 - 16GB - 400kr bid

ASUS P8Z77-V LX 2 - 3570K - 250kr bid

ASUS P8Z77-V LX - 3570K - 16gb - 350kr bid

Asrock P67 Extreme - 2600K - 16gb - 400kr bid

MSI Z77 S01 - 3570K - 250kr bid

ASUS P67 Sabertooth - i7 3770 - 16gb RAM - 400kr bid

MSI B75MA-P45 - 12GB RAM - Core i5 3470 - 350kr bid

All for 3k Kr

Lot 3 1156

ASUS P7P55D PRO - 8GB RAM - i5 750 - bid 100kr

MSI P55 GD65 - 8GB RAM - Core i5 750 - bid 100kr

All for 200kr

Lot 4 AMD

MSI 970 Gaming - bid 100kr

MSI 970 Gaming - bid 100kr

ASUS M5A97 R2.0 - bid 100kr

ASUS M5A97 R2.0 - bid 100kr

ASUS M4A89gtd pro/usb3 (Works with AMD FX beta Bios) - bid 100kr

Gigabyte FM2+ - A10 7800 - 8GB RAM (Defective Ethernet , Wifi works) bid 300kr

All for 1200k Kr

Lot 5 Computer fans and heatsinks

Huge job lot of computer heatsinks and fans collection only , fits various sockets. see pictures for details. 500kr bid collection only

Retro Components and stuff

Apevia x cruiser Black Gaming case with VU meters. good condition overall. can be sent at the right price. 500kr bid

Antec P180 black , Brand new still has wrap on it , missing the box. preferably collected bid 300kr

2x Radeon HD4870X2 , Ran as a pair both worked fine when i used them , but as they are very fragile cards i don't provide any guarantee they arrive working. 500kr bid

MSI P31 neo LGA 775 4gb ram Core2duo e8400 50kr

Gigabyte GA-G33M-DS2 - 4gb ram Core2duo e8400 50kr

Gigabyte GA-G33M-s2h - 4gb ram Core2duo e8400 50kr

ASUS P5B deluxe - E8400 - 4gb ram 50kr

ASUS P5B deluxe - E8400 - 4gb ram 50k

ASUS P5B - E8400 - 4gb ram 50kr

ASUS P5N- D Nvidia Nforce 50kr

ASUS P5Q Deluxe - E8500 - 4Gb corsair RAM 50kr

ASUS P5W DH deluxe - Core2Quad q6600 4gb ram 50kr

ASUS P5Q PRO E8400 4GB RAM 50kr

All the 775 boards for 600kr

Photos - https://photos.google.com/share/AF1QipMlP-a4rQB6x1gozScU7XpM-...

Collection is in Huddinge Ådran , Can maybe meet at Huddinge station for the computer cases and computer

Only serious questions only , No shameful responses or time wasting or complaining about the prices. Thanks! , can upload more photos and request.