Sony: "Spela på Playstation 5 som att titta på Netflix"

I have heard some fascinating things about the PS5’s operating system like this - one of the pitches they’ve been making to developers is “playing a PS5 game should be as easy as Netflix.” They want to make players feel like they can load up the game immediately and know exactly how much time a given activity is going to take them. They want people to feel more inclined to play in short bursts rather than only wanting to turn on the console when they have a few hours to spare