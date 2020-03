Cadence: "DDR5 ser dagens ljus under 2020"

DDR4 went to 3200 just this year. Adoption of DDR speed grades happens quite slowly. DDR5 is the next step. It is a big leap in bit rate performance. But it will then hang there for 12-18 months, then go up to 5200, and 5600 after that. We are back on the treadmill of one speed grade every 12-18 months. – Marc Greenberg, Cadence