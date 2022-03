We’re happy to announce that the next installment in The Witcher series of video games is currently in development, kicking off a new saga for the franchise.

This is an exciting moment as we’re moving from REDengine to Unreal Engine 5, beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games. It covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We'll closely collaborate with Epic Games’ developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences. – CD Projekt Red