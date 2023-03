Repair is key to ending the model of ‘take, make, break, and throw away’ that is so harmful to our planet, our health and our economy. There’s no reason why a faulty cord or broken ventilator should force you to buy an entirely new product. Last year, we proposed rules to ensure products are designed to be repairable. Today, we propose to make actually repairing things the easy and attractive option for consumers. – Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President för European Green Deal