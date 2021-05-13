Forum Datorkomponenter Processorer, moderkort och minnen AMD Tråd

RAM for my new 3900x build

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

RAM for my new 3900x build

Hi all, I'm currently building my PC here in Sweden and the only thing I'm missing is the RAM. Where can I find some good deals? I'm currently looking for DDR4 3200MHz/3600MHz 2x16GB kit. Unfortunately I can't open a market thread here yet.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara