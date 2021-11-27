Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Övrigt Tråd

Vad är detta för DDR2 minnen?

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Vad är detta för DDR2 minnen?

Hej, skulle uppgradera min gamla dator, hade 4 gig ram
och trodde de här skulle passa. Det gjorde de inte.
Vad är de för minnen? Mvh

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Föredetting

Tio spänn på att det är något Samsung tillverkat för någon systemintegratör.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av kefflon:

Hej, skulle uppgradera min gamla dator, hade 4 gig ram
och trodde de här skulle passa. Det gjorde de inte.
Vad är de för minnen? Mvh

https://i.imgur.com/mJS60Pn.jpg

Gå till inlägget
Skrivet av Meantek:

Tio spänn på att det är något Samsung tillverkat för någon systemintegratör.

Gå till inlägget

Har en känsla av att det är två sorter. Står mycket riktigt Samsung på två av dem, men det står Hynix på åtminstone en av de andra.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Tackar, är det de här som kallas EEC minnen?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Så här ser de gamla DDR2 minnena ut i datorn, det lila Corsair.
Som ni ser är de inte lika.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Föredetting
Skrivet av evil penguin:

Har en känsla av att det är två sorter. Står mycket riktigt Samsung på två av dem, men det står Hynix på åtminstone en av de andra.

Gå till inlägget

Ah, du har rätt. Såg inte Hynix-loggan. Samma heatspreader på alla gör att jag fortsatt misstänker att det är minnen som tillverkats åt en systemintegratör à la HP, Dell och Acer.

Att heatspreadern är "uppvikt" i mitten får mig också att tänka att det kan vara FB-DIMM, men det borde finnas andra referenser om så är fallet. Samma med ECC.

EDIT: Oracle-numret ger träffar på 4 GB stora FB-DIMM-stickor för Sun-servrar.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av kefflon:

Tackar, är det de här som kallas EEC minnen?

Gå till inlägget

Går nog inte att avgöra från den första bilden, men kan vara ECC.

Skrivet av kefflon:

Så här ser de gamla DDR2 minnena ut i datorn, det lila Corsair.
Som ni ser är de inte lika.

https://i.imgur.com/z0yvq0j.jpg

Gå till inlägget

Där ser man ett "Oracle Product Number" på en etikett

Om man söker på det finner man:
511-1152-01 - Sun 4GB DDR2-667MHz PC2-5300 ECC Fully Buffered CL5 240-Pin DIMM 1.35V Low Voltage Memory Module

Så det verkar vara minne till en Sun (numera Oracle) server. Ja, utifrån vad det står om produktnumret är det DDR2 ECC FBDIMM.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Meantek:

Ah, du har rätt. Såg inte Hynix-loggan. Samma heatspreader på alla gör att jag fortsatt misstänker att det är minnen som tillverkats åt en systemintegratör à la HP, Dell och Acer.

Att heatspreadern är "uppvikt" i mitten får mig också att tänka att det kan vara FB-DIMM, men det borde finnas andra referenser om så är fallet. Samma med ECC.

EDIT: Oracle-numret ger träffar på 4 GB stora FB-DIMM-stickor för Sun-servrar.

Gå till inlägget

Vad är FB-DIMM?

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem
Skrivet av Dinkefing:

Vad är FB-DIMM?

Gå till inlägget

FB-DIMM som i Fully Buffered, att jämföra med RDIMM (Registered) och UDIMM (Unregistered).

Vanliga skrivbordsdatorer använder traditionellt UDIMM, servrar (och vissa workstations) brukar ha RDIMM eller (förr) FB-DIMM.

Man får med registrade/buffrade minnen en rent elektriskt fördelaktig (i den analoga verkligheten alltså) minnesmodul mot kostnaden av något högre latens. Är värt det i servrar där man ska ha in jättemycket minne på bussen.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara