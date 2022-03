DuckDuckGo prioriterar ner ryska träffar kopplade till disinformation

One video pushed by pro-Russian sources on social media made a big show of dunking on footage of a huge explosion in an urban area — claiming that while Ukrainian propagandists had tried to present it as a recent missile strike in Kharkiv, it was actually an unrelated explosion from 2017, according to an analysis by the investigative news outlet ProPublica.

The unspoken message? Don’t believe all these reports you’re seeing of Russian missile strikes in Ukraine! The catch? This supposed fact-check was a pure straw man: ProPublica’s analysis found virtually no evidence that the above-mentioned explosion footage was being trafficked on social media at all, let alone by Ukrainian propagandists presenting it as something it’s not.

This is some twisted stuff: actual lies spread by what looks like the debunking of lies.