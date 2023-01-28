Intel Core i9 12900K@ 5,4 Ghz P & 4.2Ghz E | ASUS MAXIMUS Z690 HERO | Nvidia ASUS RTX 3080 STRIX OC | Kingston Fury DDR5 32GB 4800 Mhz 32GB| BeQuiet Dark Power PRO 1500W | Windows 11 PRO 64 bit | Samsung 980 Pro NVMe 2TB | Edifier S550 5.1 | Sennheiser Game One + ASUS Xonar Phoebus | xtrfy Zys rail| Corsair K75| NAS: Synology DS413 4x 3TB WD Red Raid 5
Koll inför vattenkylningsköp
s3ns3n
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Visa signatur
Why would a dragon hoard gold? Because the dragon represents everything that you’re afraid of. What’s embedded in everything you’re afraid of? Absolutely everything that you need to find. Run from what you’re afraid of, run from exactly what you need to find. Dragons hoard gold because the thing you most need is always to be found where you least want to look. What happens if you go after the dragon? - Jordan Peterson
medbor
Medlem ♥ ★
Like-magnet 2021
●
Perdonotknow
Medlem ♥
●
Pe3
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Visa signatur
Monster PC (13900K) (RTX4090) (DDR4-3600 64Gb)
LG C1 Oled 48" Skärm
Rouge of Darkness
Medlem ♥ ★
●
Visa signatur
ASUS B550-f-Gaming, R9 3900X, HyperX 3200Mhz cl16 128Gb ram, MSI GTX 1070ti gaming oc@ 1979Mhz/8996Mhz.
[Lista] De bästa gratisprogrammen för Windows