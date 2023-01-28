Forum Datorkomponenter Kylning och överklockning av processorer Tråd

Koll inför vattenkylningsköp

Koll inför vattenkylningsköp

Jag är ny inom vattenkylning och vill stämma av så jag inte glömt något.

Ska kyla en 12900k och ett asus strix 3080. Kommer köpa en till radiator framöver. Anledningen till att de ligger med 4 bequietfläktar är för dom ska sitta på baksidan som inte syns i chassit för att slippa lägga ut onödiga pengar på rgb fläktarna.
Det destilerade vattnet tänkte jag spola ur radiator och system innan jag ska använda det.

Kom gärna med synpunkter

Lite osäker på hur tempmätaren ska kopplas in är det bara två extra fittings som behövs och skruva i på varje sida, gärna tips på en bra flowmeter önskas som går att koppla till moderkortet.
Kylpasta har jag redan.

Har jag glömt något som man måste ha för detta ska lira?

https://www.inet.se/kundvagn/visa/cYoPAWmxTeY5WixNs_8GIHXZAVY...

Destillerat vatten finns för en bråkdel av pengen hos exempelvis Mekonomen och OKQ8. Läktestaren kan jag tycka är bortkastade pengar, men den kan väl verka klok. Fast väldigt lite kan gå fel, kan jag tycka, då du tänker använda vanlig slang.

För rengöring så finns ju Gripen kemiskt ren bensin, för runt 20 spänn från ICA m.m. Flaskan räcker i evigheter.

Rådande tempmätaren, det går faktiskt att känna på slangarna med handen och uppskatta bastun som brygger på, då din 12900K och RTX 3080 verkar - vid max.

Skrivet av GooGeL:

Destillerat vatten finns för en bråkdel av pengen hos exempelvis Mekonomen och OKQ8.

Det är väl ändå skönt att beställa det från en bekant?

Tempmätaren skruvar du bara in i något hål på kylaren, eller radiatorn eller var du nu vill ha den... alltså före du skruvar dit din slang/fitting sitter en adapter på redan så inga extra fittings behövs, ska du däremot ha tempmätaren mitt på en slang tex. så behöver du ta bort adaptern och skruva dit två fittings i vardera ände ja då blir det liksom slang på båda sidor

Saxa från Aplhacools hemsida översatt av google:
"Kan användas i alla exponerade G1/4" gängade öppningar på kylaren, expansionskärlet, grafikkortskylaren eller CPU-kylaren med AG-adaptern som ingår i leveransen. Om du vill använda den strax före expansionskärlet Inga problem heller. Ta bara bort AG-adaptern och fäst den. Skruva fast en anslutning i G1/4"-gängan på båda sidor och du är klar."

Bläddrar du bland produktbilderna på Inet så ser du också funktionen...
https://cdn.inet.se/product/1600x900/5320115_8.png

Hade hellre skippat flowmeter helt, du adderar bara ytterligare en grej i loopen som kan krångla... bara krånglat för mig genom alla år så puts väck med den och aldrig mer, tro mig du har flöde... om inte annat ser du ju rakt in i reservoaren hur fint det porlar!

Inget extra "kladd" i vattnet bara så har du näst intill underhålllsfritt system... kör enbart destillerat vatten!

Onödigt att köpa en radiator till då det inte gör särskilt mycket på tempen, ser ballt ut kanske ?

Skrivet av s3ns3n:

Det är väl ändå skönt att beställa det från en bekant?

För runt 250 spänn extra? Nej.

4 liter hos Mekonomen kostar runt 50kr.

Skrivet av GooGeL:

För runt 250 spänn extra? Nej.

4 liter hos Mekonomen kostar runt 50kr.

Vi snackar ju om ett system för 11 tusen kronor, tror inte hundralappar är prio

Skrivet av GooGeL:

För runt 250 spänn extra? Nej.

4 liter hos Mekonomen kostar runt 50kr.

Är ju renat 5ggr mer än Mekonomens också så priset kanske matchar... vad vet jag, Ultra Super Mega Pure, själv hade jag inte vågat öppna korken på dunken ens då vattnet direkt blir kontaminerat bara av den omgivande luften/atmosfären !!! Hua

Saxat från Alphacools hemsida översatt av google:
På grund av det låga PH-värdet på 6,0 - 7,0 absorberar Ultra Pure Water till och med avlagringar (upp till en viss mängd), så att kylsystemet förblir permanent rengjort.

Halleluja... är ju ett mirakelelixir !!! Heligt vatten minsann, klart värt varenda krona mer än valfri mack/affärs destillerade vatten !!!

Skrivet av 93Clocker:

Jag är ny inom vattenkylning och vill stämma av så jag inte glömt något.

Ska kyla en 12900k och ett asus strix 3080. Kommer köpa en till radiator framöver. Anledningen till att de ligger med 4 bequietfläktar är för dom ska sitta på baksidan som inte syns i chassit för att slippa lägga ut onödiga pengar på rgb fläktarna.
Det destilerade vattnet tänkte jag spola ur radiator och system innan jag ska använda det.

Kom gärna med synpunkter

Lite osäker på hur tempmätaren ska kopplas in är det bara två extra fittings som behövs och skruva i på varje sida, gärna tips på en bra flowmeter önskas som går att koppla till moderkortet.
Kylpasta har jag redan.

Har jag glömt något som man måste ha för detta ska lira?

https://www.inet.se/kundvagn/visa/cYoPAWmxTeY5WixNs_8GIHXZAVY...

Jag själv har och kör med en temp till vatten. Men ärligt talat . Man behöver inte den. Den tempen man ska kolla är ju CPU. Vatten tempen rör sig inte för att det ska vara kul att se och använda.

Sen Leak Tester. den behöver du inte. Kolla bara så slangen sitter i riktigt innan du skruvar på toppen på Anslutningen.

Sen är det noctua som gäller alla dagar i veckan. De håller över 5-7 år. Sen har bra prestanda.

Du kommer vid montering upptäcka att du behöver några vinklade anslutningar. Tänk igenom hur det ska monteras och försök räkna på antal 90/45 graders anslutningar du kan tänkas behöva.

Skrivet av Perdonotknow:

Jag själv har och kör med en temp till vatten. Men ärligt talat . Man behöver inte den. Den tempen man ska kolla är ju CPU. Vatten tempen rör sig inte för att det ska vara kul att se och använda.

Sen Leak Tester. den behöver du inte. Kolla bara så slangen sitter i riktigt innan du skruvar på toppen på Anslutningen.

Sen är det noctua som gäller alla dagar i veckan. De håller över 5-7 år. Sen har bra prestanda.

ända anledningen jag kan se är väl om man t.ex vill kunna styra på vattentempen istället för på cpu´ns kärntemp.

brukar väl generellt generera en jämnare gång på kylningen så man slipper höra fläktar/pump som varvar upp/ner för att en kärna plötsligt går upp 20°c i typ 3 sec för att du startade din webläsare uppvarvning/nedvarvning av fläktar är det jag tycker man reagerar på mest en fläkt som inte hoppar upp/ned utan varvar upp/ned sakta är betydligt mindre hörbart.

Skrivet av Pe3:

Du kommer vid montering upptäcka att du behöver några vinklade anslutningar. Tänk igenom hur det ska monteras och försök räkna på antal 90/45 graders anslutningar du kan tänkas behöva.

Jo, böjar är bra att ha i back-up.

Det är inte fullt lika snyggt men coils är också ett alternativ, som du lindar runt slangen vid kritiska punkter för att stödja slangen från att vikas.

De kan se ut så här: https://www.aquatuning.se/vattenkylning/slang/ant-boej-till-s... dock är mina i plast (som går att klippa till valfri längd), vilka har en tendens att torka ut med tiden, men fyller sin funktion till att du går och petar i dem.

