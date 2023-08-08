NVIDIA GeForce 536.99 WHQL

Game Ready for Baldur’s Gate 3

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 2 technology including Baldur’s Gate 3, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Gord.

Fixed Gaming Bugs

[Control][DX12] Cut scenes and videos show tearing and partial jitter [4084000]

[Battlefield 2042] Game stability can decrease when applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters. [4170804]

[GeForce Experience] Game stability can decrease when applying a GeForce Experience Freestyle filter in certain games while using DLSS 3 Frame Generation [4171660]

[Dead Space] Game stability issues [4140545]

Fixed General Bugs

[Elgato Wave Link] Potential audio issues with NVIDIA Broadcast effects [3752618]

Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/download/driverResults.aspx/210529/e...