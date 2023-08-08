Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

NVIDIA GeForce 536.99 WHQL

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Keeper of The Nvidia Drivers

NVIDIA GeForce 536.99 WHQL

Game Ready for Baldur’s Gate 3

This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 2 technology including Baldur’s Gate 3, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Gord.

Fixed Gaming Bugs

[Control][DX12] Cut scenes and videos show tearing and partial jitter [4084000]
[Battlefield 2042] Game stability can decrease when applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters. [4170804]
[GeForce Experience] Game stability can decrease when applying a GeForce Experience Freestyle filter in certain games while using DLSS 3 Frame Generation [4171660]
[Dead Space] Game stability issues [4140545]

Fixed General Bugs

[Elgato Wave Link] Potential audio issues with NVIDIA Broadcast effects [3752618]

Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/download/driverResults.aspx/210529/e...

Senast redigerat
Visa signatur

AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
Permalänk
Medlem

Nice, ska testas, backade tidigare till en tidigare version av GFE för att få det att fungera, men i just BF2042 blev det ändå lite krascher då och då (dagligen).

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara