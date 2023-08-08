NVIDIA GeForce 536.99 WHQL

Ragnarok
Keeper of The Nvidia Drivers ★
●
Senast redigerat
Visa signatur
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
Game Ready for Baldur’s Gate 3
This new Game Ready Driver provides the best gaming experience for the latest new games supporting DLSS 2 technology including Baldur’s Gate 3, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Gord.
Fixed Gaming Bugs
[Control][DX12] Cut scenes and videos show tearing and partial jitter [4084000]
[Battlefield 2042] Game stability can decrease when applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters. [4170804]
[GeForce Experience] Game stability can decrease when applying a GeForce Experience Freestyle filter in certain games while using DLSS 3 Frame Generation [4171660]
[Dead Space] Game stability issues [4140545]
Fixed General Bugs
[Elgato Wave Link] Potential audio issues with NVIDIA Broadcast effects [3752618]
Download https://www.nvidia.co.uk/download/driverResults.aspx/210529/e...
AMD FX53 939 | MSI nForce4 939 | Ati Radeon x1800XT OC PE | 2*1024mb G-Skill 1-2-3-2-5 | Comhem 10/1 | Frölunda Indians SM GULD!!!
In Hoc Signo Vinces!
Nice, ska testas, backade tidigare till en tidigare version av GFE för att få det att fungera, men i just BF2042 blev det ändå lite krascher då och då (dagligen).
Copyright © 1999–2023 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.