Audio spelare för android?

Don´t do this, don´t do that. Do this and think that.
Serious, do you really think I give a shit?
Don´t do this, don´t do that. Do this and think that.
Ja, vilken är bäst att streama audio från tex spotify med?
Usb mottagare från android till riktig stereo.
Tacksam för tips.
Don´t do this, don´t do that. Do this and think that.
Serious, do you really think I give a shit?
Chromecast Audio. Hade varit bra men den säljs inte längre.
Blåtandsmotagare?
Edit:
https://routenote.com/blog/finally-a-hifi-alternative-to-chro...
Läste bara om den precis, så kan inte säga något om den.
Dator: HP Pavilion och Lenovo Legion. Konsol: Playstation
Tv: LG Oled. Ljud: Marantz surroundförstärkare, Klipsch Reference högtalare och basskickers.
en raspberry pi som kör volumio/raspotify/hifiberryOS funkar toppen och är inte så dyrt heller. Pi3B+ klarar typ allt och de kan man få för under 400kr. Detta använder Spotify Connect. Så blir inte riktigt samma sak som t.ex: Airplay eller Chromecast audio där du kan streama allt ljud fån mobilen
Copyright © 1999–2023 Geeks AB. Allt innehåll tillhör Geeks AB.
Citering är tillåten om källan anges.