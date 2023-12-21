Forum Datorer och system HTPC och mediaspelare Tråd

Audio spelare för android?

Audio spelare för android?

Ja, vilken är bäst att streama audio från tex spotify med?

Usb mottagare från android till riktig stereo.

Tacksam för tips.

Chromecast Audio. Hade varit bra men den säljs inte längre.
Blåtandsmotagare?

Edit:
https://routenote.com/blog/finally-a-hifi-alternative-to-chro...
Läste bara om den precis, så kan inte säga något om den.

en raspberry pi som kör volumio/raspotify/hifiberryOS funkar toppen och är inte så dyrt heller. Pi3B+ klarar typ allt och de kan man få för under 400kr. Detta använder Spotify Connect. Så blir inte riktigt samma sak som t.ex: Airplay eller Chromecast audio där du kan streama allt ljud fån mobilen

