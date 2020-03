Entusiaster vill få Samsung att överge Exynos i Europa

Outside of the US, Samsung sells their phones with their own Exynos chips instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon. They also use Samsung made camera sensors, instead of the Sony ones in the US version. These parts are inferior, and there are numerous comparisons online. The Exynos phones are slower, have worse battery life, worse camera sensors and processing, get hotter and throttle faster, etc. This maybe wouldn’t be so bad if Samsung were transparent about it, or if we were’t paying the exact same price or even higher than our US friends.

We have put up with this issue for years, and every year we have hoped for Samsung to either give us the same device, or make their own parts perform on par with the competition. They have failed to deliver on these requests over and over again and the performance gap only seems to widen. It’s time for a change and us consumers have the right to choose what we spend our hard earned money on!