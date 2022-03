FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 is designed to boost framerates in supported games. As an advanced temporal upscaling solution, it will be more demanding on graphics cards than a spatial upscaling solution like FSR 1.0. Gaming experience may vary, depending on specific system specifications, the requirements of individual games that support FSR 2.0, and the target resolution. Nevertheless, gamers may be able to have a good upscaling experience on lower performing or older GPUs. – AMD