But what if your C program is running directly on the processor, without an operating system (this is often referred to as bare metal operation)? What if you’re writing an operating system? In this case, you’ll need a way to access the debug capabilities built into the processor itself. And that’s where a debug probe comes in. [...]

All modern Arm-based microcontrollers, including RP2040, implement Arm’s CoreSight debug architecture. Each processor core, like the Cortex-M0+ used in RP2040, provides an Access Port (AP) which can be used to single step, set breakpoints, observe the values of processor registers, and access memory and peripherals via the processor’s bus interface. – Raspberry Pi Foundation