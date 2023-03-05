Introducing Video Super Resolution!

Did you know? One out of three videos are played at 480p or a lower resolution in Microsoft Edge today? There are a variety of reasons for this: the media provider served a low-resolution video, the user has low network bandwidth, or the original video was simply already low-resolution. Watching videos in low quality is not enjoyable: details are blurred, text is not legible, and fast-moving objects are difficult to follow. We’ve grown accustomed to this experience over the years and couldn’t improve the experience much, until now!

We are excited to introduce an experimental video enhancement experience, powered by AI technology from Microsoft research called Video Super Resolution. It is a technology that uses machine learning to enhance the quality of any video watched in a browser. It accomplishes this by removing blocky compression artifacts and upscaling video resolution so you can enjoy crisp and clear videos on YouTube, and other streaming platforms that play video content without sacrificing bandwidth no matter the original video resolution. Due to the computation power required to cleanup and upscale videos, video super resolution (VSR) is currently offered only when the following conditions are met:

The device has one of the following GPUs: Nvidia RTX 20/30/40 series OR AMD RX5700-RX7800 series GPUs.

The video is played at less than 720p resolution.

The device is connected to AC power.

Both the height and width of the video are greater than 192 pixels.

The video is not protected with Digital Rights Management technologies like PlayReady or Widevine. Frames from these protected videos are not accessible to the browser for processing.

We are working on automatic Hybrid GPU support for laptops with multiple GPUs. Meanwhile, you can try VSR by changing Windows settings to force Edge to run on your discrete GPU.

The feature is currently available in the Canary channel for 50% of users and will be enabled when the above conditions are met. When the feature is enabled, you will see an HD icon in the address bar. Clicking the icon will allow you to enable or disable the feature.

If you would like the try the feature out manually, you can enable the feature in edge://flags/#edge-video-super-resolution

We are excited for you to try this out! We’d love to get your feedback on this feature, so don’t forget to click the thumbs up 👍 or down👎buttons (edge://settings/system) to let us know what you think!