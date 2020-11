Bästa NAS för att spara bilder och streama film till amazon fire stick?

Hittade inget om 4K på Synologys hemsida, så googlade lite och hittade denna artikel...

https://nascompares.com/2020/02/24/synology-ds420j-nas-review...

...When this RTD1296 CPU has been featured on previous NAS drives from Synology (the DS418, DS218, DS819 to name a few) we have seen it support Plex Media server, 15-20 cameras in Surveillance station, BTRFS as a file system, 4K Support and more. However, this it is a VERY DIFFERENT story with the Synology DS420j, as that 1GB DDR4 limit is going to prevent a number of these software packages being able to run.

BTRFS Support: No

Synology Hybrid RAID: Yes

Snapshot Support: Limited/None

4K Support: No/Limited

Transcoding Support: No

Synology Multimedia Support: Photo Station, Moments, Video Station, Audio Station

Synology Drive: Yes

Synology Chat: Yes, 10 Users

Synology Active Backup: No

Synology Surveillance Station: Yes, 16 Cameras at 720p h.264 (2 Licenses inc)

Synology Virtual Machine Manager: No

Synology High Availability: No

Synology Mail/Mail Station: Yes

Synology Office: Yes, online

Synology Download Station: Yes, 80 Jobs at Once

Docker: No

Synology CMS: Yes, Limited

Hyper Backup: Yes! (Thanks to Balazs for this update)

Plex Media Server: No/Limited

iTunes Server: Yes

WordPress: Yes