Behöver hjälp med en uppgift i Programmering 1.

Behöver hjälp med en uppgift i Programmering 1.

Hej alla.

Är nybörjare och får ingen bra hjälp av kursen.
Behöver hjälp med en uppgift i programmering 1.
Uppgiften är att jag ska skriva ett program som läser in två tal och sedan skriver deras summa,produkt och kvot.
Den ska alltså visa +,-,* och / som svar.

Jag har kommit så långt med hjälp av boken att jag kan mata in två tal som visar summan som plus eller minus osv.
Men sen står det stilla. Börjar bli bråttom med inläningen med har någon möjlighet att hjälpa mig?
Vet inte hur jag ska skriva för att den ska ta med dom övriga räknesätten.

//Adds two numbers
#include <iostream>

using namespace std;

int main()
{
//Writing the numbers that we are going to add together
float nr1, nr2;
//Ask the user for a number
cout << "Write a number: ";
cin >> nr1;
//Ask the user for another number
cout << "write another number: ";
cin >> nr2;
//Adds the numbers and saves the value in variable nr3
float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;
//Writing out the answer
cout << "The numbers added are equal to: " << nr3;
cin.get(); //awaiting enter
}

Om summan beräknas som

nr1 + nr2

så är det väl rimligt att produkten beräknas som

nr1 * nr2

Och motsvarande för övriga räknesätt.
Utskrift gör du precis som med fallet för summa.
Du kan antingen lägga till ytterligare hjälpvariabler i stil med n3 eller skippa de hjälpvariablerna helt och använda beräkningsuttrycken rakt av i utskrifterna.

Plus
float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;
Minus
float nr3 = nr1 - nr2;
Gånger
float nr3 = nr1 * nr2;
Delat med
float nr3 = nr1 / nr2;

Om det var det du frågade efter

Skrivet av Sions:

Plus
float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;
Minus
float nr3 = nr1 - nr2;
Gånger
float nr3 = nr1 * nr2;
Delat med
float nr3 = nr1 / nr2;

Om det var det du frågade efter

Gå till inlägget

Fast du vill nog bara deklarera nr3 en gång.

Ja, var bara exempel på hur man gör de andra räknesätten.

Ok tack. Så jag ska skriva dit dom olika räknesätten under min nuvarande plus?
float nr3 = nr1 - nr2
float nr3 = nr1*nr2
float nr3 = nr1/nr2

Hur får jag ut svaren på skärmen sen?
Har förstått cout men klickar inte riktigt.

Skrivet av Sions:

Plus
float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;
Minus
float nr3 = nr1 - nr2;
Gånger
float nr3 = nr1 * nr2;
Delat med
float nr3 = nr1 / nr2;

Om det var det du frågade efter

Gå till inlägget

Jag har provat att skriva så redan.
Men får inte fram svaren på skärmen.
Den fortsätter bara att visa mitt plus svar.
Vad ska jag tänka på mera? Några tips.

//Adds two numbers
#include <iostream>

using namespace std;

int main()
{
//Writing the numbers that we are going to add together
float nr1, nr2;
//Ask the user for a number
cout << "Write a number: ";
cin >> nr1;
//Ask the user for another number
cout << "write another number: ";
cin >> nr2;
//Adds the numbers and saves the value in variable nr3
float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;
float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;
float nr3 = nr1 - nr2;
float nr3 = nr1 * nr2;
float nr3 = nr1 / nr2;
//Writing out the answer
cout << "The numbers added are equal to: " << nr3;
cin.get(); //awaiting enter

}

Är det här rätt uppfattat?

Skrivet av Rockstar123:

//Adds two numbers
#include <iostream>

using namespace std;

int main()
{
//Writing the numbers that we are going to add together
float nr1, nr2;
//Ask the user for a number
cout << "Write a number: ";
cin >> nr1;
//Ask the user for another number
cout << "write another number: ";
cin >> nr2;
//Adds the numbers and saves the value in variable nr3
float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;
float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;
float nr3 = nr1 - nr2;
float nr3 = nr1 * nr2;
float nr3 = nr1 / nr2;
//Writing out the answer
cout << "The numbers added are equal to: " << nr3;
cin.get(); //awaiting enter

}

Är det här rätt uppfattat?

Gå till inlägget

För det första ska du inte deklarera om nr3 flera gånger, vilket någon skrev ovan. Kom ihåg att deklarering innebär att man namnger en variabel samt deklarerar vilken typ det är (i det här fallet float/flyttal). Efter att du skrivit "float nr3" första gången ska efterföljande tilldelningar till nr3 bara skrivas som tex:
nr3 = nr1 - nr2;

Sen kan du inte återanvända nr3 flera gånger i rad, koden kommer bara att skriva över värdet av nr3 med uttrycken på efterföljande rader. Du kan antingen sätta en cout efter varje tilldelning av nr3 (och då byta ut textsträngen från "added" till respektive räknesätt), eller använda flera variabler som nr4, nr5, nr6 och mata ut allihop på en rad på slutet

Skrivet av Rockstar123:

Jag har provat att skriva så redan.
Men får inte fram svaren på skärmen.
Den fortsätter bara att visa mitt plus svar.
Vad ska jag tänka på mera? Några tips.

Gå till inlägget

Du kanske ska gå tillbaka till koden i boken och fundera över vad de olika raderna gör. Just nu sitter du bara och gissar.

Skrivet av urban22:

För det första ska du inte deklarera om nr3 flera gånger, vilket någon skrev ovan. Kom ihåg att deklarering innebär att man namnger en variabel samt deklarerar vilken typ det är (i det här fallet float/flyttal). Efter att du skrivit "float nr3" första gången ska efterföljande tilldelningar till nr3 bara skrivas som tex:
nr3 = nr1 - nr2;

Sen kan du inte återanvända nr3 flera gånger i rad, koden kommer bara att skriva över värdet av nr3 med uttrycken på efterföljande rader. Du kan antingen sätta en cout efter varje tilldelning av nr3 (och då byta ut textsträngen från "added" till respektive räknesätt), eller använda flera variabler som nr4, nr5, nr6 och mata ut allihop på en rad på slutet

Gå till inlägget

Tack för du tar dig tid. Har gjort såhär nu.
men får upp error: `nr4`was not declared in this scope och error nr 5 osv. Måste ha gjort något tokigt igen.
Trött jag blir.

//Adds two numbers
#include <iostream>

using namespace std;

int main()
{
//Writing the numbers that we are going to add together
float nr1, nr2;
//Ask the user for a number
cout << "Write a number: ";
cin >> nr1;
//Ask the user for another number
cout << "write another number: ";
cin >> nr2;
//Adds the numbers and saves the value in variable nr3
float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;
nr4 = nr1 + nr2;
nr5 = nr1 - nr2;
nr6 = nr1 * nr2;
nr7 = nr1 / nr2;
//Writing out the answer
cout << "The numbers added are equal to: " << nr3,nr4,nr5,nr6,nr7;
cin.get(); //awaiting enter

}

Skrivet av giplet:

Du kanske ska gå tillbaka till koden i boken och fundera över vad de olika raderna gör. Just nu sitter du bara och gissar.

Gå till inlägget

Ja antagligen. Ska göra det. Tack.
Tänker att det klarnar nog en del medans jag förstår uppgiften mera. Vilka fel jag har gjort osv.

Skrivet av Rockstar123:

Tack för du tar dig tid. Har gjort såhär nu.
men får upp error: `nr4`was not declared in this scope och error nr 5 osv. Måste ha gjort något tokigt igen.
Trött jag blir.

//Adds two numbers
#include <iostream>

using namespace std;

int main()
{
//Writing the numbers that we are going to add together
float nr1, nr2;
//Ask the user for a number
cout << "Write a number: ";
cin >> nr1;
//Ask the user for another number
cout << "write another number: ";
cin >> nr2;
//Adds the numbers and saves the value in variable nr3
float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;
nr4 = nr1 + nr2;
nr5 = nr1 - nr2;
nr6 = nr1 * nr2;
nr7 = nr1 / nr2;
//Writing out the answer
cout << "The numbers added are equal to: " << nr3,nr4,nr5,nr6,nr7;
cin.get(); //awaiting enter

}

Gå till inlägget

1) Försök förstå felmeddelandet
2) Om du inte förstår - googla.

Du har inte deklarerat nr4,nr5,nr6,nr7 är i alla fall vad det betyder.

Skrivet av Rockstar123:

Hur får jag ut svaren på skärmen sen?
Har förstått cout men klickar inte riktigt.

Gå till inlägget

I din kod så har du en rad:

cout << "The numbers added are equal to: " << nr3;

Om du efter den lägger till följande:

cout << "The numbers multiplied are equal to: " << nr1*nr2;

vad får du för utskrift då?

Och så motsvarande för differens och kvot.

Skrivet av Rockstar123:

Tack för du tar dig tid. Har gjort såhär nu.
men får upp error: `nr4`was not declared in this scope och error nr 5 osv. Måste ha gjort något tokigt igen.
Trött jag blir.

//Adds two numbers
#include <iostream>

using namespace std;

int main()
{
//Writing the numbers that we are going to add together
float nr1, nr2;
//Ask the user for a number
cout << "Write a number: ";
cin >> nr1;
//Ask the user for another number
cout << "write another number: ";
cin >> nr2;
//Adds the numbers and saves the value in variable nr3
float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;
nr4 = nr1 + nr2;
nr5 = nr1 - nr2;
nr6 = nr1 * nr2;
nr7 = nr1 / nr2;
//Writing out the answer
cout << "The numbers added are equal to: " << nr3,nr4,nr5,nr6,nr7;
cin.get(); //awaiting enter

}

Gå till inlägget

Tror att du som sagt behöver läsa kapitlet om variabeldeklaration en gång till. Varje variabel måste deklareras exakt en gång. Just nu deklarerar du bara en av dem. Du har dessutom två variabler som innehåller summatalet, du behöver bara en för att lösa uppgiften.

Skrivet av Rockstar123:

Tack för du tar dig tid. Har gjort såhär nu.
men får upp error: `nr4`was not declared in this scope och error nr 5 osv. Måste ha gjort något tokigt igen.
Trött jag blir.

    float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;
    nr4 = nr1 + nr2;
    nr5 = nr1 - nr2;
    nr6 = nr1 * nr2;
    nr7 = nr1 / nr2;
Gå till inlägget

Detta får mig att misstänka att du kanske missat en viktig generell grundpelare för att förstå programmering: Du verkar nästan förvänta dig att kompilatorn ska fatta att nr4, nr5 osv ska betyda något bara för att nr3 gör det, eller något sådant. Men nr3 är bara ett namn som du har valt – siffran 3 har ingen innebörd för kompilatorn, utan bara för dig. Variabeln nr3 hade lika gärna kunnat heta ballong, vilket hade tydliggjort att det inte finns någon som helst ”magisk koppling” mellan den och nr4.

Slutligen: Använd [code] när du klistrar in kod, annars blir den svår att läsa. Exempel:

[code]
#include <iostream>
[/code]
