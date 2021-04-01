Behöver hjälp med en uppgift i programmering 1.

Skrivet av urban22: För det första ska du inte deklarera om nr3 flera gånger, vilket någon skrev ovan. Kom ihåg att deklarering innebär att man namnger en variabel samt deklarerar vilken typ det är (i det här fallet float/flyttal). Efter att du skrivit "float nr3" första gången ska efterföljande tilldelningar till nr3 bara skrivas som tex:

nr3 = nr1 - nr2; Sen kan du inte återanvända nr3 flera gånger i rad, koden kommer bara att skriva över värdet av nr3 med uttrycken på efterföljande rader. Du kan antingen sätta en cout efter varje tilldelning av nr3 (och då byta ut textsträngen från "added" till respektive räknesätt), eller använda flera variabler som nr4, nr5, nr6 och mata ut allihop på en rad på slutet

Tack för du tar dig tid. Har gjort såhär nu.

men får upp error: `nr4`was not declared in this scope och error nr 5 osv. Måste ha gjort något tokigt igen.

Trött jag blir.

//Adds two numbers

#include <iostream>

using namespace std;

int main()

{

//Writing the numbers that we are going to add together

float nr1, nr2;

//Ask the user for a number

cout << "Write a number: ";

cin >> nr1;

//Ask the user for another number

cout << "write another number: ";

cin >> nr2;

//Adds the numbers and saves the value in variable nr3

float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;

nr4 = nr1 + nr2;

nr5 = nr1 - nr2;

nr6 = nr1 * nr2;

nr7 = nr1 / nr2;

//Writing out the answer

cout << "The numbers added are equal to: " << nr3,nr4,nr5,nr6,nr7;

cin.get(); //awaiting enter

}