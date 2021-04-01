Behöver hjälp med en uppgift i programmering 1.

Tack för du tar dig tid. Har gjort såhär nu.
men får upp error: `nr4`was not declared in this scope och error nr 5 osv. Måste ha gjort något tokigt igen.
Trött jag blir.
//Adds two numbers
#include <iostream>
using namespace std;
int main()
{
//Writing the numbers that we are going to add together
float nr1, nr2;
//Ask the user for a number
cout << "Write a number: ";
cin >> nr1;
//Ask the user for another number
cout << "write another number: ";
cin >> nr2;
//Adds the numbers and saves the value in variable nr3
float nr3 = nr1 + nr2;
nr4 = nr1 + nr2;
nr5 = nr1 - nr2;
nr6 = nr1 * nr2;
nr7 = nr1 / nr2;
//Writing out the answer
cout << "The numbers added are equal to: " << nr3,nr4,nr5,nr6,nr7;
cin.get(); //awaiting enter
}