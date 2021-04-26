Virtualhere server på RaspberryPi Zero starta vid bood

UNIT LOAD ACTIVE SUB DESCRIPTION ● virtualhere.service loaded failed failed VirtualHere Server LOAD = Reflects whether the unit definition was properly loaded. ACTIVE = The high-level unit activation state, i.e. generalization of SUB. SUB = The low-level unit activation state, values depend on unit type. 1 loaded units listed. Pass --all to see loaded but inactive units, too. To show all installed unit files use 'systemctl list-unit-files'.