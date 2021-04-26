Virtualhere server på RaspberryPi Zero starta vid bood

Erixon_81
Hej
Jag har installerat Virtualhere på en RaspberryPi Zero med hjälp av scripten här: https://github.com/virtualhere/script
Då har det skapats en systemd service men efter boot får jag följande felmeddelande av systemctl --failed
UNIT LOAD ACTIVE SUB DESCRIPTION
● virtualhere.service loaded failed failed VirtualHere Server
LOAD = Reflects whether the unit definition was properly loaded.
ACTIVE = The high-level unit activation state, i.e. generalization of SUB.
SUB = The low-level unit activation state, values depend on unit type.
1 loaded units listed. Pass --all to see loaded but inactive units, too.
To show all installed unit files use 'systemctl list-unit-files'.
Så här ser virtualhere.service ut:
[Unit]
Description=VirtualHere Server
#After=network.target
[Service]
Type=forking
ExecStart=/usr/local/sbin/vhusbdarmpi -b -c /usr/local/etc/virtualhere/config.ini
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
Hur gör jag för att felsöka varför den servicen inte startar?
