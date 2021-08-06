Windows 11 Insider Dev Build 22000.120

Samma version finns tillgänglig i båda Beta- och Dev-kanalerna. Precis som senaste versionen laddar man ner genom Windows Update där den nya versionen dyker upp som en kumulativ uppdatering.

Förändringar och förbättringar

We’ve made some adjustments to improve the use of space and thumbnail sizes within ALT + Tab, Task View and snap assist.

Updated the “New” button in the File Explorer’s command bar to use a dropdown menu style with all options in one list instead of a nested list.

We’ve updated File Explorer’s context menu to be a little more compact for mouse users.

Moved the Identify button in Display Settings to be right under the control for arranging your monitors (when you have multiple monitors connected) so it’s easier to find.

When changing backgrounds for Desktops, even if Settings is already open, using Choose Background via Task View will now force Settings to move to whichever Desktop you’re actually on.

Made some adjustments to improve how the close button looks like in the Taskbar preview windows.

We are beginning to rollout notification badging for the Chat icon on the Taskbar. Not everyone will see it right away at first.

The new Family widget allows you to see recent activity from members of your Microsoft family group.

Aktivitetsfältet:

The virtual touchpad is now available again to be enabled in Taskbar Settings.

The Task View flyout will no longer dismiss when you start typing when attempting to rename your Desktops.

The Task View flyout should now display in the correct direction for Insiders using the Arabic or Hebrew display language.

When Cortana is set up for voice activation, hovering over the microphone icon in the Taskbar corner will now say “Your assistant is ready to respond” instead of “Host process for Windows Services”.

DPI changes should no longer cause icon duplication and overlapping in the Taskbar corner.

Adjusted the calendar flyout header spacing to give a bit more room in response to feedback that the days of the week were wrapping in some languages.

Fixed an issue where if you updated your preferred first day of the week, it wouldn’t be reflected in the calendar flyout until you signed out and back in.

Your preferred calendar flyout state (expanded or collapsed) should now persist reboot.

Fixed a race condition for Insiders will multiple monitors related to the Taskbar that was causing Start menu to fly up into the corner of the screen, and explorer.exe to crash when you tried hovering over the Task View button on secondary monitors.

Mitigated an issue that could trigger an explorer.exe crash loop for Insiders running Windows with multiple monitors.

Based on our analysis of the previous flight, we believe the explorer.exe crash loop for Turkish Insiders when their laptops were at 100% charge has been addressed and we are removing this from the known issues list.

Clicking the widgets icon on your secondary monitor should now open widgets on that monitor instead of your primary one.

Right-clicking on the Taskbar with a pen should no longer cause a crash.

Addressed an issue that was making app icons in the Taskbar blurry for some Insiders.

We’ve done some work to address an issue where app icons in the Taskbar could become stuck in a blank state when loading.

Fixed an issue that was making explorer.exe crash when clicking the Task View button.

Fixed an issue where the Chat window was getting stuck on the screen.

Clicking Chat on a secondary monitor should now launch it in the correct position and DPI.

We’ve done some work to address an issue where the Taskbar preview windows were getting stuck on the screen and not dismissing when you clicked something else.

To address an issue where pressing F7 with focus set to the Taskbar would lock up the taskbar, we’ve made a change so that the caret browsing prompt will no longer appear if F7 is pressed somewhere where a text block is not present.

If you press WIN + B followed by the arrow keys, you will now be able to navigate to all the elements in the taskbar corner without needing to press Tab first.