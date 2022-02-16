Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Geforce Tråd

NVCleanstall v1.13.0

NVCleanstall v1.13.0

Ny version av det lilla smidiga verktyget för att fixa till NVIDIA's drivare är ute:

https://www.techpowerup.com/download/techpowerup-nvcleanstall...

NVCleanstall lets you customize the NVIDIA GeForce Driver package by removing components that you
don't need (or want). This not only keeps things tidy, but also lowers disk usage and memory footprint.
Unlike the NVIDIA custom installation, you can unselect packages like "Stereo 3D Glasses", "USB-C",
Notebook Optimizations or Telemetry from the NVIDIA drivers.

Changelog:

  • Fetching the driver versions on the first page is now much faster and consumes less bandwidth

  • Downloads are now split into smaller chunks, so they can be cached and downloaded at higher speed

  • Added support for NVIDIA Studio drivers

  • Choices made on the Tweaks page will be saved and can be restored with one click on subsequent runs

  • On recent drivers, which include the NVIDIA control panel app, don't show
    the "Install DCH control panel" option

  • Updated some driver package descriptions

  • If the "DLSS Indicator" is enabled on the running system, pre-check
    the "Enable DLSS Indicator" checkbox on the Tweaks page

  • The DLSS Indicator can now be turned off by unchecking the checkbox on the Tweaks page

Lysande, Added support for NVIDIA Studio drivers 👍

