NVCleanstall v1.13.0

Ny version av det lilla smidiga verktyget för att fixa till NVIDIA's drivare är ute:
https://www.techpowerup.com/download/techpowerup-nvcleanstall...
NVCleanstall lets you customize the NVIDIA GeForce Driver package by removing components that you
don't need (or want). This not only keeps things tidy, but also lowers disk usage and memory footprint.
Unlike the NVIDIA custom installation, you can unselect packages like "Stereo 3D Glasses", "USB-C",
Notebook Optimizations or Telemetry from the NVIDIA drivers.
Changelog:
Fetching the driver versions on the first page is now much faster and consumes less bandwidth
Downloads are now split into smaller chunks, so they can be cached and downloaded at higher speed
Added support for NVIDIA Studio drivers
Choices made on the Tweaks page will be saved and can be restored with one click on subsequent runs
On recent drivers, which include the NVIDIA control panel app, don't show
the "Install DCH control panel" option
Updated some driver package descriptions
If the "DLSS Indicator" is enabled on the running system, pre-check
the "Enable DLSS Indicator" checkbox on the Tweaks page
The DLSS Indicator can now be turned off by unchecking the checkbox on the Tweaks page
Lysande, Added support for NVIDIA Studio drivers 👍
