Fixa AC på bil innan inbyte?

Hej,

Jag och frun tänker byta bil till våren/sommaren. Vi har idag en Hyundai i30 från 2013 i bra skick och med ca 13000 mil. När jag kollar på blocket går likadana bilar med samma årsmodell för mellan 65.000 - 80.000 kr (nästan vad vi köpte den för för ca 3,5 år sedan och då med mycket lägre mil, helt sjuka begagnatpriser...).

Problemet är att AC:n i bilen pajade förra sommaren, och jag funderar nu på om det är värt att försöka reparera den innan jag ska försöka sälja den som inbytesbil. Beroende på vad som är fel kan det ju kosta hur mycket som helst... Är det värt att försöka lämna in den och reparera AC, eller byta in den med AC:n trasig? Vad tror ni skillnaden i inbytespris kan bli?

Vad kan man förresten förvänta sig att få i inbytespris, jämfört med vad motsvarande bil säljs för på blocket?

Behöver du bara fylla på köldmedel och ska byta in hos bilhandlare kan du tjäna på att fixa till det innan. Bilhandlaren kommer ändå behöva fixa det och ser det som en kostnad med marginal som han drar ifrån budet. Räkna med minst 5000 i avdrag.

Är AC:n i behov av större reparation och du inte vet hur man lagar själv så kan du spara pengar på att sälja bilen privat med defekt AC. Värdeminskningen privat kanske landar på 1000kr.

För övrigt har jag inte koll på marknadsvärdet.

Kostar nog inte så mycket med en diagnos, så varför inte kolla vad som är fel?

Mm har fått pris på 1700kr att ställa diagnos (de testfyller och följer sedan upp med om det har läckt mer eller inte). Kanske är värt i så fall. Risken är ju att det är pengar i sjön som det visar sig vara ett större fel som det inte är värt för mig att reparera innan ett inbyte.

AC-systemet är ett slutet system, så om gasen inte är kvar så är det en läcka någonstans. Sen kan läckan vara liten eller stor, dvs nya gasen som fylls på kommer också läcka ut, det är bara en fråga om hur snabbt det kommer gå.

Ett annat alternativ är att kompressorn är trasig, men jag ser det som mindre sannolikt än att det är en läcka någonstans. 1700kr låter som pengar i sjön om de bara ska konstatera om det läcker eller ej; det vet vi redan att det gör om det inte finns gas. Jag hoppas och antar att läcksökning ingår i de 1700kr, det är nog precis vad som behövs för att konstatera om det går/är rimligt att laga eller ej.

Ägde en Honda CRV förra året där kompressorn pajade. Skulle få 65k av Honda utan lagning och det kostade 17k för att laga. Jag lagade hos en verkstad för 6,3k(!) och därefter sålde jag den privat via blocket och fick ut 108k. Summan av kardemumman är att det är värt att laga den
Kolla med olika små verkstäder vad de skulle ta och laga den.

OM det bara är att kylmediet har läckt ut så är det ganska lätt att fylla på själv. Man köper en burk med lämpligt medium, plus en koppling till lågtryckporten och en manometer. Koppla in hela paketet på porten men lämna kranen stängd. Starta bilen och se till att ACn startar. Om det bara är brist på medium så skall manometern visa ett lågt men konstant tryck. Då börjar man försiktigt fylla på medium tills trycket är vad det skall vara, och kollar att det blir kallt i bilen. Glöm inte heller att fylla på olja i samma port. Här är ett kit som borde fungera (men du måste köpa en burk olja också).

https://www.frostycool.se/produkt/kit-1/

Dock: det behöver inte alls vara det här problemet. Om du har rimlig mängd medium i systemet och det bara är kompressorn som inte startar, så kommer detta inte att lösa problemet. Om du har en väsentlig läcka så läcker bara det nya mediumet ut igen. Då får du åka in till en AC-reparatör i alla fall. Detta är något av en chansning.

(Att laga sånt här på en märkesverkstad är att kasta pengarna i sjön. Åk till någon som specialiserar sig på AC.)

Jag kan inte säga att jag har någon särskild koll på bilpriser. Den erfarenhet jag har från bilar, men framför allt från försäljning är att en firma sällan kan sälja en begagnad vara avsevärt högre än t.ex. blocket. Kan firman inte tjäna sina pengar på att sälja varan för överpris, så måste de tjäna den på att underbetala vid inköp.

Säg att du har en bil värd 100k på blocket. Bilfirman vill ha 35% i förtjänst på bilen och kommer ha en kostnad på 5k för hantering, fotografering, genomgång etc etc. Bilfirman kan sälja bilen för 110k, så lite mer än blocket. För att få sin marginal så behöver firman därför köpa in bilen från dig för 70kkr.

Personligen tänker jag såhär runt inbyte. Åk dit och kolla vad de erbjuder i inbyte (alltid värt tiden). Sen kolla på marknadsvärdet. Säg att i ert fall så är det en skillnad på 15.000kr. Fråga dig själv "Kalle, om din vän Hans kom till dig och frågade ifall du kan tvätta, fota och sälja hans bil, och för besväret får du en timlön på 3000kr. Skulle du säga ja eller nej?"

