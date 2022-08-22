Forum Datorer och system Stationära datorer Support och övrigt Tråd

Plötsligt seg?

Plötsligt seg?

Jag blåste ur datorn i förrgår och efter det vart den jätte seg.
Efter många om och men valde jag att installera om datorn
helt. Men startar jag ett spel så är det jätte segt laggar som aldrig förr.

Några tips på vad som kan ha hänt?

Processor: i7-7700k CPU 4.20GHz
motherboard: MSI-Z270 GAMING PRO
grafik: GeForce GTX 1070
Ram: 16GB

Hej,

Antar att du menar att du kört tryckluft eller liknande?
Vad har du för kylare till din processor? Kolla så den sitter som den ska till att börja med.
Kan vara så att din CPU blir för varm och då throttlar.

Edit: Om den sitter väldigt löst kan det vara en bra idé att byta kylpasta samtidigt.

Har du installerat senaste drivrutinerna för grafikkortet efter ominstallationen?

Skrivet av MyRus:

Hej,

Antar att du menar att du kört tryckluft eller liknande?
Vad har du för kylare till din processor? Kolla så den sitter som den ska till att börja med.
Kan vara så att din CPU blir för varm och då throttlar.

Edit: Om den sitter väldigt löst kan det vara en bra idé att byta kylpasta samtidigt.

Jo tryckluft. Jag kör en NZXT Kraken X53 CPU Kylare och den sitter på plats som den skall.

Skrivet av Llhweiir:

Har du installerat senaste drivrutinerna för grafikkortet efter ominstallationen?

Japp alla drivrutiner inne och up to date.

Råkade du sätta tillbaka skärmsladden i moderkortet istället för grafikkortet?

Skrivet av Trebsor:

Råkade du sätta tillbaka skärmsladden i moderkortet istället för grafikkortet?

Allt sitter precis som innan.

Vad har du för tempar på CPU och GPU när datorn blir seg? Är inte jättesvårt att ta sönder fläktar om man inte håller i dom när man blåser

Skrivet av Oppna:

Vad har du för tempar på CPU och GPU när datorn blir seg? Är inte jättesvårt att ta sönder fläktar om man inte håller i dom när man blåser

Allt snurrar som det skall när jag tittar men får ta ner nåt imorrn o kolla temps o köper med nya pasta o testar också.

Skrivet av monkan83:

Japp alla drivrutiner inne och up to date.

Vilka är alla? 🙂
Lista gärna vilka så att vi kan utesluta att du inte missat någon.

