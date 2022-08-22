i9 12900kf, ASUS Z690-P, 32GB DDR5 5600MHz Vengeance, ASUS RTX 3080 Ti, Corsair iCUE H150i, Corsair RM850x, Zalman Z9 Iceberg Vit, Logitech G502 Lightspeed, Galaxy S21, Xbox Series X. Audio Pro T14 Addon + Addon Sub, t500rs, Titleist T300
Plötsligt seg?
Fractal Design R5 | Asus z97 Deluxe | Intel i7-4790K | Noctua NH-D15 | Corsair Vengeance Pro 2400 MHz 16GB | Samsung 850 Evo 500GB för OS, Office och anda nyttoprogram | Samsung 840 Pro 250 GB för World of Tanks, World of Warplanes, World of Warships & War Thunder | Intel 730 240 GB för övriga spel | Gigabyte Geforce G1 GTX 970 | Corsair RM650x | Windows 10 Pro
B450 Tomahawk 3700X 16gb G.Skill Flare x 860 Evo Noctua DH15 Seasonic focus+ 750W FD Define C Gigabyte RTX 2070 windforce
Fractal Define 7 | Seasonic Prime Titanium 850W | Asus ROG Maximus X Hero | Intel i7 8700k @ 5Ghz | Thermalright TRUE copper w. 2x Noctua NF-A12x25 | 16GB Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB 3600C18 | Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Ti TUF Gaming | Samsung 960 Pro 512Gb | Samsung 970 EVO 1Tb | 2x Samsung 850 EVO 1Tb @RAID1 | Acer Predator X34