Erfarenheter av "TEAMGROUP Team T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 Gaming Memory" efterlyses

Erfarenheter av "TEAMGROUP Team T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 Gaming Memory" efterlyses

Hej, jag tänkte bara fråga om någon har erfarenheter av "TEAMGROUP Team T-Force Vulcan Z DDR4 Gaming Memory"? Jag känner inte till märket men 32GB med frekvensen 3600MHZ säljs för tillfället väldigt billigt på Amazon så jag funderar på att slå till.

https://www.amazon.se/dp/B08MDZ9YFR/ref=asc_df_B08MDZ9YFR1661...

Teamgroup är rätt vanliga standardminnen som det säljs mycket av runt om i världen. De är helt bra. Notera bara att den där modellen verkar ha en del äldre som är dual rank, medan vissa nyare är single rank.

