Hjälp en nybörjare som drunknar i java - Hur får jag ut antalet gissningar?

public class GuessingGame { private int maxNumber; private int counter; public GuessingGame(String difficulty) { if (difficulty.equalsIgnoreCase("easy")) { this.maxNumber = 10; } else if (difficulty.equalsIgnoreCase("medium")) { this.maxNumber = 100; } else if (difficulty.equalsIgnoreCase("hard")) { this.maxNumber = 1000; } else { throw new IllegalArgumentException("Invalid difficulty level. Must be 'easy', 'medium', or 'hard'."); } this.counter = 0; } public void play() { Random rand = new Random(); int numberToGuess = rand.nextInt(maxNumber) + 1; Scanner in = new Scanner(System.in); System.out.println("I'm thinking of a number between 1 and " + maxNumber + ". Can you guess what it is?"); int guess; do { guess = in.nextInt(); counter++; if (guess < numberToGuess) { System.out.println("Your guess is too low. Try again."); } else if (guess > numberToGuess) { System.out.println("Your guess is too high. Try again."); } } while (guess != numberToGuess); System.out.println("Congratulations! You guessed the number in " + counter + " guesses."); } }