Plötsligt långsamt internet men full pott på Bredbandskollen.

Det här inträffade plötsligt när jag satt och jobbade, från att ögonblickligen ladda sidor till flera minuter och då ofta heeelt utan bilder.

Tele2/Comhem har routingproblem.

Jaha, det är därför… Tröttnade på sirapen och började köra mobilt istället.

Hastigheten inga problem för mig, men svarstiden som normalt ligger runt 10ms är nu runt 100ms.

"Inga aktuella driftstörningar" enligt tele2.se 🤨

Mitt krånglar också senaste timmen

Det är så alltså. Stod som sagt inget om driftstörningar på deras sajt. Påverkar både mobilnätet och deras bredband. Tack för feedbacken!

Kan du byta? Låter ju som stora fel hos DNS/Felhem :/

Ja, alltså, för att förtydliga så är det mobila i mitt fall inte Tele2, utan annan leverantör.

Om det går långsamt kan det ju vara i andra änden det går långsamt.

Samma här i Malmö, både mobilt och från väggen

Nu står det driftinfo på tele2 iaf.

Sitter i Örebro med Comhem, sporadiska stopp även här.
Tack och lov fungerar TV-sändning, som kommer genom nätverket, klanderfritt.

Nu funkar det bra för mig. Normal hastighet och runt 10ms i svarstid igen.

