Uppdaterings fel win serve 2022 och uppgradering av sql server 2016 <->2019
Hoppas någon kan assistera, håller på med en inplace upgrade av sql server 2016 där installationen failar vid 2 steg, av loggen så uppfattar jag det som licens fel, men förstår inte varför installationen failar pga det, Någon som kan tyda loggen och hålla med om att trolig orsak till att installationen inte går vägen är pga licens begränsningar,
Overall summary:
Final result: Failed: see details below
Exit code (Decimal): -2068643839
Start time: 2023-03-07 09:19:33
End time: 2023-03-07 09:26:19
Requested action: Upgrade
Setup completed with required actions for features.
Troubleshooting information for those features:
Next step for SQLEngine: Use the following information to resolve the error, and then try the setup process again.
Next step for SNAC_SDK: Use the following information to resolve the error, and then try the setup process again.
Cluster properties:
Machine name: loppanSQL-N1
Product Instance Instance ID Feature Language Edition Version Clustered Configured
SQL Server 2016 loppan_upp MSSQL13.loppan_upp Database Engine Services 1033 Enterprise Edition 13.2.5108.50 No Yes
SQL Server 2016 loppan_upp_1 MSSQL13.loppan_upp_1 Database Engine Services 1033 Enterprise Edition 13.2.5108.50 No Yes
Machine name: UHRloppanSQL-N2
Product Instance Instance ID Feature Language Edition Version Clustered Configured
SQL Server 2016 loppan_upp_2 MSSQL13.loppan_upp_2 Database Engine Services Enterprise Edition 13.2.5108.50 No Yes
SQL Server 2016 loppan_upp_1 MSSQL13.loppan_upp_1 Database Engine Services Enterprise Edition 13.2.5108.50 No Yes
Machine Properties:
Machine name: UHRloppanSQL-N1
Machine processor count: 64
OS version: Microsoft Windows Server 2022 Standard (10.0.20348)
OS service pack:
OS region: United States
OS language: English (United States)
OS architecture: x64
Process architecture: 64 Bit
OS clustered: Yes
Product features discovered:
Product Instance Instance ID Feature Language Edition Version Clustered Configured
SQL Server 2016 loppan_upp MSSQL13.loppan_upp Database Engine Services 1033 Enterprise Edition 13.2.5108.50 No Yes
SQL Server 2016 loppan_upp_1 MSSQL13.loppan_upp_1 Database Engine Services 1033 Enterprise Edition 13.2.5108.50 No Yes
Package properties:
Description: Microsoft SQL Server 2019
ProductName: SQL Server 2019
Type: RTM
Version: 15
SPLevel: 0
Installation location: G:\x64\setup\
Installation edition: Enterprise
Product Update Status:
None discovered.
Warning Enterprise Server/CAL CPU Core utilization restriction Rule Failed:
Enterprise Server/CAL license Product Key supplied. The number of CPU cores exceeds Enterprise Server/CAL limitations (20 physical cores, or 40 logical cores with Hyper-threading enabled). SQL Server detected 2 sockets with 16 cores per socket and 32 logical processors per socket. 64 total logical processors are available. This limitation was acknowledged.
Notice: A paid SQL Server edition product key has been provided for the current action - Enterprise. Please ensure you are entitled to this SQL Server edition with proper licensing in place for the product key (edition) supplied.
User Input Settings:
ACTION: Upgrade
AGTDOMAINGROUP: <empty> ASTELSVCACCT: <empty> ASTELSVCPASSWORD: <empty> ASTELSVCSTARTUPTYPE: 0
CONFIGURATIONFILE: C:\Program Files\Microsoft SQL Server\150\Setup Bootstrap\Log\20230307_091932\ConfigurationFile.ini
ENU: true
EXTSVCACCOUNT: <empty> EXTSVCPASSWORD: <empty> FAILOVERCLUSTERROLLOWNERSHIP: 2
FTSVCACCOUNT: <empty> FTSVCPASSWORD: <empty> FTUPGRADEOPTION: Import
HELP: false
IACCEPTPYTHONLICENSETERMS: false
IACCEPTROPENLICENSETERMS: false
IACCEPTRSUNINSTALL: false
IACCEPTSQLSERVERLICENSETERMS: true
IACKNOWLEDGEENTCALLIMITS: true
INDICATEPROGRESS: false
INSTANCEID: loppan_upp_1
INSTANCENAME: loppan_upp_1
ISMASTERSVCACCOUNT: NT AUTHORITY\Network Service
ISMASTERSVCPASSWORD: <empty> ISMASTERSVCPORT: 8391
ISMASTERSVCSSLCERTCN: <empty> ISMASTERSVCSTARTUPTYPE: Automatic
ISMASTERSVCTHUMBPRINT: <empty> ISSVCACCOUNT: NT AUTHORITY\Network Service
ISSVCPASSWORD: <empty> ISSVCSTARTUPTYPE: Automatic
ISTELSVCACCT: <empty> ISTELSVCPASSWORD: <empty> ISTELSVCSTARTUPTYPE: 0
ISWORKERSVCACCOUNT: NT AUTHORITY\Network Service
ISWORKERSVCCERT: <empty> ISWORKERSVCMASTER: <empty> ISWORKERSVCPASSWORD: <empty> ISWORKERSVCSTARTUPTYPE: Automatic
MRCACHEDIRECTORY:
PID: *****
QUIET: false
QUIETSIMPLE: false
RSCATALOGSERVERINSTANCENAME: Unknown
SQLTELSVCACCT: NT Service\SQLTELEMETRY$loppan_upp_1
SQLTELSVCPASSWORD: <empty> SQLTELSVCSTARTUPTYPE: Automatic
SUPPRESSPAIDEDITIONNOTICE: false
SUPPRESSPRIVACYSTATEMENTNOTICE: false
UIMODE: Normal
UpdateEnabled: true
UpdateSource: MU
USEMICROSOFTUPDATE: false
X86: false
Configuration file: C:\Program Files\Microsoft SQL Server\150\Setup Bootstrap\Log\20230307_091932\ConfigurationFile.ini
Detailed results:
Feature: Database Engine Services
Status: Failed
Reason for failure: An error occurred for a dependency of the feature causing the setup process for the feature to fail.
Next Step: Use the following information to resolve the error, and then try the setup process again.
Feature: SQL Client Connectivity SDK
Status: Failed
Reason for failure: An error occurred during the setup process of the feature.
Next Step: Use the following information to resolve the error, and then try the setup process again.
Rules with failures or warnings:
Scenario specific rules:
Warning EnterpriseCalLimit The number of CPU cores exceeds Enterprise Server/CAL limitations (20 physical cores, or 40 logical cores with Hyper-threading enabled)
Rules report file: C:\Program Files\Microsoft SQL Server\150\Setup Bootstrap\Log\20230307_091932\SystemConfigurationCheck_Report.htm