Uppdaterings fel win serve 2022 och uppgradering av sql server 2016 <->2019

Hoppas någon kan assistera, håller på med en inplace upgrade av sql server 2016 där installationen failar vid 2 steg, av loggen så uppfattar jag det som licens fel, men förstår inte varför installationen failar pga det, Någon som kan tyda loggen och hålla med om att trolig orsak till att installationen inte går vägen är pga licens begränsningar,

Overall summary:

Final result: Failed: see details below

Exit code (Decimal): -2068643839

Start time: 2023-03-07 09:19:33

End time: 2023-03-07 09:26:19

Requested action: Upgrade

Setup completed with required actions for features.

Troubleshooting information for those features:

Next step for SQLEngine: Use the following information to resolve the error, and then try the setup process again.

Next step for SNAC_SDK: Use the following information to resolve the error, and then try the setup process again.

Cluster properties:

Machine name: loppanSQL-N1

Product Instance Instance ID Feature Language Edition Version Clustered Configured

SQL Server 2016 loppan_upp MSSQL13.loppan_upp Database Engine Services 1033 Enterprise Edition 13.2.5108.50 No Yes

SQL Server 2016 loppan_upp_1 MSSQL13.loppan_upp_1 Database Engine Services 1033 Enterprise Edition 13.2.5108.50 No Yes

Machine name: UHRloppanSQL-N2

Product Instance Instance ID Feature Language Edition Version Clustered Configured

SQL Server 2016 loppan_upp_2 MSSQL13.loppan_upp_2 Database Engine Services Enterprise Edition 13.2.5108.50 No Yes

SQL Server 2016 loppan_upp_1 MSSQL13.loppan_upp_1 Database Engine Services Enterprise Edition 13.2.5108.50 No Yes

Machine Properties:

Machine name: UHRloppanSQL-N1

Machine processor count: 64

OS version: Microsoft Windows Server 2022 Standard (10.0.20348)

OS service pack:

OS region: United States

OS language: English (United States)

OS architecture: x64

Process architecture: 64 Bit

OS clustered: Yes

Product features discovered:

Product Instance Instance ID Feature Language Edition Version Clustered Configured

SQL Server 2016 loppan_upp MSSQL13.loppan_upp Database Engine Services 1033 Enterprise Edition 13.2.5108.50 No Yes

SQL Server 2016 loppan_upp_1 MSSQL13.loppan_upp_1 Database Engine Services 1033 Enterprise Edition 13.2.5108.50 No Yes

Package properties:

Description: Microsoft SQL Server 2019

ProductName: SQL Server 2019

Type: RTM

Version: 15

SPLevel: 0

Installation location: G:\x64\setup\

Installation edition: Enterprise

Product Update Status:

None discovered.

Warning Enterprise Server/CAL CPU Core utilization restriction Rule Failed:

Enterprise Server/CAL license Product Key supplied. The number of CPU cores exceeds Enterprise Server/CAL limitations (20 physical cores, or 40 logical cores with Hyper-threading enabled). SQL Server detected 2 sockets with 16 cores per socket and 32 logical processors per socket. 64 total logical processors are available. This limitation was acknowledged.

Notice: A paid SQL Server edition product key has been provided for the current action - Enterprise. Please ensure you are entitled to this SQL Server edition with proper licensing in place for the product key (edition) supplied.

User Input Settings:

ACTION: Upgrade

AGTDOMAINGROUP: <empty> ASTELSVCACCT: <empty> ASTELSVCPASSWORD: <empty> ASTELSVCSTARTUPTYPE: 0

CONFIGURATIONFILE: C:\Program Files\Microsoft SQL Server\150\Setup Bootstrap\Log\20230307_091932\ConfigurationFile.ini

ENU: true

EXTSVCACCOUNT: <empty> EXTSVCPASSWORD: <empty> FAILOVERCLUSTERROLLOWNERSHIP: 2

FTSVCACCOUNT: <empty> FTSVCPASSWORD: <empty> FTUPGRADEOPTION: Import

HELP: false

IACCEPTPYTHONLICENSETERMS: false

IACCEPTROPENLICENSETERMS: false

IACCEPTRSUNINSTALL: false

IACCEPTSQLSERVERLICENSETERMS: true

IACKNOWLEDGEENTCALLIMITS: true

INDICATEPROGRESS: false

INSTANCEID: loppan_upp_1

INSTANCENAME: loppan_upp_1

ISMASTERSVCACCOUNT: NT AUTHORITY\Network Service

ISMASTERSVCPASSWORD: <empty> ISMASTERSVCPORT: 8391

ISMASTERSVCSSLCERTCN: <empty> ISMASTERSVCSTARTUPTYPE: Automatic

ISMASTERSVCTHUMBPRINT: <empty> ISSVCACCOUNT: NT AUTHORITY\Network Service

ISSVCPASSWORD: <empty> ISSVCSTARTUPTYPE: Automatic

ISTELSVCACCT: <empty> ISTELSVCPASSWORD: <empty> ISTELSVCSTARTUPTYPE: 0

ISWORKERSVCACCOUNT: NT AUTHORITY\Network Service

ISWORKERSVCCERT: <empty> ISWORKERSVCMASTER: <empty> ISWORKERSVCPASSWORD: <empty> ISWORKERSVCSTARTUPTYPE: Automatic

MRCACHEDIRECTORY:

PID: *****

QUIET: false

QUIETSIMPLE: false

RSCATALOGSERVERINSTANCENAME: Unknown

SQLTELSVCACCT: NT Service\SQLTELEMETRY$loppan_upp_1

SQLTELSVCPASSWORD: <empty> SQLTELSVCSTARTUPTYPE: Automatic

SUPPRESSPAIDEDITIONNOTICE: false

SUPPRESSPRIVACYSTATEMENTNOTICE: false

UIMODE: Normal

UpdateEnabled: true

UpdateSource: MU

USEMICROSOFTUPDATE: false

X86: false

Configuration file: C:\Program Files\Microsoft SQL Server\150\Setup Bootstrap\Log\20230307_091932\ConfigurationFile.ini

Detailed results:

Feature: Database Engine Services

Status: Failed

Reason for failure: An error occurred for a dependency of the feature causing the setup process for the feature to fail.

Next Step: Use the following information to resolve the error, and then try the setup process again.

Feature: SQL Client Connectivity SDK

Status: Failed

Reason for failure: An error occurred during the setup process of the feature.

Next Step: Use the following information to resolve the error, and then try the setup process again.

Rules with failures or warnings:

Scenario specific rules:

Warning EnterpriseCalLimit The number of CPU cores exceeds Enterprise Server/CAL limitations (20 physical cores, or 40 logical cores with Hyper-threading enabled)

Rules report file: C:\Program Files\Microsoft SQL Server\150\Setup Bootstrap\Log\20230307_091932\SystemConfigurationCheck_Report.htm