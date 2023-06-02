Allt från Computex 2023
Forum Datorkomponenter Grafikkort Radeon Tråd

Adrenalin 23.5.2 (WHQL Recommended)

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Medlem

Adrenalin 23.5.2 (WHQL Recommended)

Maj månads andra drivrutin kom i juni, mer info här.

Highlights

  • Support for:

    • Diablo® IV

  • Performance optimizations for Microsoft Olive DirectML pipeline for Stable Diffusion 1.5 on AMD Radeon RX 7900 series graphics

    • Boost your performance by an average of 2x in Microsoft Olive Optimized DirectML Stable Diffusion 1.5 using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.5.2 on the AMD Radeon™️ RX 7900 XTX graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 23.5.1. RS-579

Known Issues

  • High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Certain virtual reality games or applications may encounter suboptimal performance or occasional stuttering on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

  • Application crash may be intermittently observed while playing RuneScape™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.

  • Application crash or driver timeout may be observed during playback of AV1 video content using DaVinci Resolve™ Studio.

  • Intermittent corruption may be observed after switching windows while play Nioh 2™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800 XT.

Important Notes

  • Factory Reset has been temporarily disabled as a precautionary measure while we address isolated installation issues that have been reported during PC upgrades. Users may use AMD Cleanup Utility as a temporary option.

Redigera
Citera flera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Senaste nyheterna
Hårdvara
Mjukvara
Övrigt
Nytt i forumet
Datorkomponenter
System
Ljud, bild och kommunikation
Spel och mjukvara