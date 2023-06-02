Adrenalin 23.5.2 (WHQL Recommended)

Maj månads andra drivrutin kom i juni, mer info här.

Highlights

Boost your performance by an average of 2x in Microsoft Olive Optimized DirectML Stable Diffusion 1.5 using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™ 23.5.2 on the AMD Radeon™️ RX 7900 XTX graphics card, versus the previous software driver version 23.5.1. RS-579

Performance optimizations for Microsoft Olive DirectML pipeline for Stable Diffusion 1.5 on AMD Radeon RX 7900 series graphics

Known Issues

High idle power has situationally been observed when using select high-resolution and high refresh rate displays on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Certain virtual reality games or applications may encounter suboptimal performance or occasional stuttering on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Application crash may be intermittently observed while playing RuneScape™ on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 5700 XT.

Application crash or driver timeout may be observed during playback of AV1 video content using DaVinci Resolve™ Studio.